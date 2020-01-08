The Twittersphere went into a full-on frenzy when BTS announced their 2020 comeback album, Map of the Soul: 7, on Jan. 7, and the long-awaited album will be here before we know it, ARMYs, because it's dropping on Feb. 21. That being said, there's a few things any loyal ARMY should know about the impending album's release. Most importantly, here's how to pre-order BTS' Map Of The Soul: 7 album so you'll be one of the first to get it when it drops.

FYI: ARMYs are truly in for a treat with this record's release. Not only will fans get to hear new tracks from BTS, but there's tons of goodies that come along with the album. Basically, it's a dream come true for any die hard BTS stan.

The release will come in four versions, as usual, but, this time, the album packaging will be almost twice as large as usual. It will have all the usual fun additions, though. Fans who purchase will receive a 36-page photo book, chock full of glorious content from the boys. The package will also include a 52-page lyric book, so you can reflect on all your favorite lyrics from the new album.

Also included in the album is a BTS photo card, postcard, a sticker, and even, coloring paper. Yep, grab your crayons ARMYs. Plus, fans will receive a poster of the guys, as well as a 20-page mini book.

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

I know you're probably thinking: 'OK, I need the album now.' Well, BTS' Map Of The Soul: 7 can be pre-ordered starting Thursday, Jan. 9, from all your usual online and offline retailers. And while February sounds like it's light-years away, it'll be here before you know it, ARMYs.

The Jan. 7 surprise announcement of the album on Weverse shook fans to their core.

Hello. BTS MAP OF THE SOUL: 7 will be released on Friday, Feb. 21. Pre-orders will begin on Thurs, Jan. 9. Additional details about the new release will be available on BTS Weverse and the Fan Cafe. We look forward to continued interest and support from all of our ARMY. Thank you!

2020 is already looking real bright with new music from BTS on the way. And if you just can't wait to hear the record, RM just dropped a new song to tide us over for now. And, in an unusual, but totally appreciated, move, the boys are dropping their first single off 7 on Jan. 17, a whole month before the album drops. What a time to be an ARMY.