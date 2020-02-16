A week ahead of the highly-anticipated release of Map Of The Soul: 7, the boys of BTS gave fans a sneak preview their upcoming album. On Feb. 16, the Korean pop band shared a tweet with their Map Of The Soul: 7 set list — and ARMYs quickly noticed that that the group will be teaming up with one very well-known singer for one of their new tracks. Unsurprisingly, these tweets about BTS collaborating with Sia show just how pumped ARMYs are about the upcoming cameo.

If you've been counting down the days until the release of the group's seventh studio album on Feb. 21, chances are that you saw fans heading to Twitter to celebrate all the exciting new tracks that ARMYs can put on their playlists. The tweet revealed there will be 20 tracks in total on the record, including the already released collaboration with Halsey titled "작은 것들을 위한 시 (Boy With Luv)" and a title track featuring Sia that will be called "ON." It looks like fans can expect a mix of tracks that have already been released as well as some never-before-heard material with songs like “Dionysus,” “Black Swan,” and “Intro: Persona.” All of the names of the songs are in English except tracks #9, #12, and #15. Per a press release, the English translations of those track names are "My Time," "UGH!," and "Friends," respectively.

While Sia has yet to publicly comment on the news of the collaboration, she did re-share BigHit Entertainment's tweet — and ARMYs are losing it over the fact that they'll be hearing RM, Jungkook, Jimin, V, Suga, Jin and J-Hope team up with the "Cheap Thrills" singer in just a few days.

A few fans also couldn't help but celebrate what is sure to be a totally incredible collaboration.

It's been an exciting year for the group, who made their first-ever Grammy Awards performance one to remember by dancing and singing along to Lil Nas' "Old Town Road" medley just a few weeks ago. They've also been teasing the upcoming release of Map of the Soul: 7, which J-Hope hyped on the Grammys red carpet by saying, "You will know when listening to our new album and watching our performance that liking BTS was the best decision ever." There's also the fact that the group will be going on tour once their album is released, so ARMYs can hear their new favorite hits IRL.

Again, there's still a few days to go until fans can hear all the new BTS material for themselves, but it's safe to say that ARMYs are already counting on the group's collaboration with Sia being a major 2020 banger.