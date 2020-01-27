On Sunday, Jan. 26, BTS finally lit up the stage with their highly-anticipated debut Grammys performance. While ARMYs were pretty divided after a leaked video appeared to suggest the K-Pop band wouldn't be front and center during their cameo for Lil Nas X's "Old Town Road," Jin, RM, J-Hope, Suga, V, Jimin, and Jungkook proved they could own the stage anyway during their first Grammys performance — and they crushed it. Unsurprisingly, fans were stanning it, and these tweets about BTS' 2020 Grammys performance show just how hype everyone was.

If you've been following along, you know the Recording Academy previously confirmed BTS would be performing at the Grammys for the first time ever, albeit not as a solo act. While ARMYs were pretty excited to see the boys of BTS sing and dance along to Lil Nas X's "Old Town Road" all-stars performance, speculation had been swirling for some time that the group might have an additional surprise up their sleeve. After all, the group has been documenting a number of rehearsals on social media (without Lil Nas X), and ARMYs couldn't help but notice the choreography didn't look anything like a leaked video which appeared to show them standing in the background and singing along to "Old Town Road."

While BTS unfortunately didn't end up debuting any new music, it's safe to say the group made "Old Town Road" a remix to remember with some killer choreography and on-point vocals. True to form, ARMYs flocked to social media to praise the boys for stealing the show.

TBH, ARMYs were happy enough to have BTS be the first K-Pop group to perform at the awards show.

While the group played coy about what viewers could expect while walking the red carpet, J-Hope appeared to hint that fans would be hearing some new material off of their upcoming album soon.

"You will know when listening to our new album and watching our performance that liking BTS was the best decision ever," he teased. Unfortunately, it looks like the boys only got the one performance during the night. But, they're set to head out on tour this year, so there will be plenty of chances for ARMYs to get their BTS fix.