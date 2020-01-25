Just a few days after news that BTS and Lil Nas X might be doing a performance at the Grammys together, it looks like part of the rehearsal was either purposely released or leaked online. And while the idea of a BTS and Lil Nas X collab is an exciting prospect for many, the clip is causing some severe heat on Twitter. This video of BTS & Lil Nas X’s Grammys rehearsal has fans so split.

Reports of a BTS and Lil Nas X performance started with an article from Variety on Wednesday, Jan. 22. The initial announcement sparked some confusion amongst fans. The main concern was how all of BTS would perform alongside Lil Nas X's "Old Town Road" when RM was the only member featured on the "Seoul Town Road" remix.

It looks like logistics were only the beginning, though, because concerns have switched to a different issue after the rehearsal video hit social media. Posted to Twitter on Friday, Jan. 24, the rehearsal video of the performance is causing a lot of mixed feelings. The clip is a mere six seconds, but it's enough to almost break Twitter. At the forefront of the video, you can see Billy Ray Cyrus and Lil Nas X, but what about BTS? The K-pop band is hanging out behind the action, singing along, and sort of just standing around.

User @BIGHITTED uploaded the clip with the caption, "someone please get BTS out of there I'm begging you." There are well over 6,000 comments from fan reactions on the post. The video has sparked two separate trending topics — #BTSDeserveBetter and #ProudofBTSAlways — which shows just how split ARMYs are.

Many fans are very upset, because BTS is in the back, rather than showcasing their performance art. The BTS members are amazing dancers, so the anger from fans makes sense.

Meanwhile, other fans reacted to the backlash by trying to keep the peace, pointing out that BTS has always delivered stellar performances, and if the group is happy, then fans should be, too:

While fans are definitely experiencing a ton of mixed reactions, one question is still running through our minds: Is BTS going to have some sort of surprise performance at the Grammys? It's hard to know what's really going to go down, but it wouldn't be unusual for BTS to pull off a crazy surprise for their fans. And TBH, it really seems like a huge waste of the boys' talents to only have them as background singers.

Even though the Recording Academy has only mentioned BTS' performance with Lil Nas X at the Grammys and nothing else involving the K-pop group thus far, fans still think that BTS may be taking the stage with a surprise performance of their latest single "Black Swan." If this is the truth, it would make the Grammys slot BTS' first live performance of "Black Swan," coming before the announced "Black Swan" performance on The Late Late Show With James Corden on Tuesday, Jan. 28.

Whatever is going down at the Grammys, it seems that fans are split down the middle, either angry for BTS or humbly accepting that the boys may just get a small amount of stage time. ARMYs will just have to tune into the Grammy Awards on Sunday, Jan. 26 on CBS to see what really happens.