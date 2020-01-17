Just hours after debuting their first single off Map of the Soul: 7, "Black Swan," BTS announced their comeback performance will be on a very familiar stage: The Late Late Show With James Corden. It's been a while since the group last appeared on the program, and that's why fans are so excited to see them return. BTS' Map Of The Soul: 7 comeback performance announcement has fans so pumped.

BTS made their Late Late Show debut in November 2017 with their hit single "DNA" from Love Yourself: Her. The guys haven't appeared on the program since then, but now that's all about to change, because, shortly after dropping their new single, "Black Swan," and its accompanying art film on Friday, Jan. 17, BTS announced they'll make their Late Late Show return on Tuesday, Jan. 28. Not only will the performance be BTS' first stage as part of their Map of the Soul: 7 era, but it will also mark their debut performance of "Black Swan" (as far as BTS' confirmed schedule stands, at least).

Before BTS revealed the huge news, fans were busy tweeting about the song's deep message, and how it reminds them of the group's "Fake Love" era. Of course, fans were looking forward to BTS' comeback performance details, but the group's "comeback map," which lists important dates for the group's comeback schedule, didn't mention it, so they had no idea what was coming.

Now, fans can stop wondering, because BTS is performing "Black Swan" on the Late Late Show in less than two weeks. "Thrilled to announce @BTS_twt returns to the #LateLateShow on January 28 to perform 'Black Swan'!" the show's Twitter account announced.

"Stay tuned for our very first performance of 'Black Swan'! #BlackSwan #LateLateShow @latelateshow," BTS tweeted afterward.

"Black Swan" is BTS' first Map of the Soul: 7 single, but they have another one coming. On Feb. 21, BTS will drop their new album, along with their lead single, and then they'll drop a music video for it on Feb. 28. Although BTS is making their U.S. comeback on the Late Late Show with "Black Swan," it's possible they could debut their lead single on a separate program.

Everything about this comeback is unexpected, so fans should remain on high alert to see what BTS announces next.