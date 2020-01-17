It's hard to believe, but less than two weeks ago, the BTS ARMY was still wondering when BTS would be making their comeback. A lot has happened since then, and the group shared a "comeback map" to help fans keep up with it all. To mark the end of "Phase 01," BTS shared their first single off Map of the Soul: 7, "Black Swan." Because the ARMY always goes into full-on detective mode whenever BTS releases something new, fans found a connection between BTS' "Black Swan" and "Fake Love" that has them questioning everything.

"Black Swan" dives deep into the group's fears as artists. In the song, the group details their fear of losing their passion for music, and how they are determined to never let themselves reach that point, because music is all they have. To emphasize the song's serious meaning, the track itself is haunting, as its hip hop sound is made by mixing trap beats and lo-fi guitar sounds.

"Black Swan" follows the release of BTS' "Shadow" comeback trailer, which features Suga's Map of the Soul: 7 solo track, "Interlude: Shadow." Both tracks are equally reflective, since they both have lyrics about BTS' experience with fame and success.

The eerie tone of BTS' current comeback is reminding fans of the group's Love Yourself: Tear comeback in May 2018. At the time, BTS' lead single was "Fake Love," and, although the song has a different meaning than "Black Swan," fans are comparing the two tracks in terms of tone and musical production. Fans even cut clips from both "Black Swan" and "Fake Love" and discovered that the two songs share similar background instrumentals. It's almost as if "Black Swan" is a continuation of "Fake Love," its reflection, or its shadow.

Besides the sound, fans also noticed another connection. Instead of BTS dropping a music video for "Black Swan," they released an art film featuring the MN Dance Company, who performed a beautiful and eerie dance. Fans found a few parts of the choreography similar to BTS' "Fake Love" choreography.

This wouldn't be the first time BTS connected their newer songs to their previous ones. Suga's "Interlude: Shadow" actually samples BTS' 2013 track "Intro: O!RUL8,2?" while RM's "Intro: Persona" samples their 2014 track "Intro: Skool Luv Affair." It's totally possible BTS sampled "Fake Love" for "Black Swan."

Either way, BTS has exceeded all expectations with their new single, and there's still more new music to come because Map of the Soul: 7 arrives on Feb. 21. For now, you can listen to "Black Swan" below.