BTS fans around the world are currently singing their hearts out to the band’s new album, Map of the Soul: Persona. The album, which was released on April 12, boasts 7 brand new songs and a whole lot of creativity. And while many critics may try to come at BTS claiming they aren't involved in the creative process that churns out their many hit songs, the truth is that BTS plays a key role in all of their songs, and the proof is in the pudding — or, the song credits. So, what songs did BTS help produce on Map of the Soul: Persona? They helped with quite a few actually! And when I say quite a few, what I mean is every single one.

Just to give you an idea of what’s on the album, here’s a look at the whole track list:

Intro: Persona Boy With Luv (feat. Halsey) Mikrokosmos Make It Right HOME Jamais Vu Dionysus

A member of BTS has a credit on each and every one of those tracks, so let's break down how they were involved in creating each song.

1. "Intro: Persona"

This track was RM's solo track. While BTS' leader got a bit of help from writers like Hiss Noise and Pdogg, he played a key role in writing his lyrics, as he always does. RM arranged the track all on his own and helped with recording engineering from the RKive.

2. "Boy With Luv"

When it comes to "Boy With Luv," so many members helped create the song. RM, Suga, and J-Hope all have writing credits for creating their rap verses. RM helped with the rap arrangement and even served as a recording engineer for the track. Jungkook even has a credit for his hand in writing the chorus (along with Halsey)!

3. "Mikrokosmos"

"Mikrokosmos" marks BTS' second collaboration with DJ Swivel, who produced their Love Yourself era hit, "Euphoria." When it comes to "Mikrokosmos," RM, Suga, and J-Hope all have writing credits, while Jungkook, again, walked away with a credit for helping with the chorus. RM also helped with the rap arrangement and served as a recording engineer.

4. "Make It Right"

This track was BTS' highly anticipated collab with Ed Sheeran. And although Ed Sheeran wrote the original track, BTS massaged it into the final work of art it is today! RM, Suga, and J-Hope all have writing credits for their raps, along with another chorus credit for Jungkook. And much like the rest of the tracks on the album, RM contributed to the recording engineering and rap arrangement.

5. "HOME"

I'm sensing a pattern here. Again, RM, Suga, and J-Hope all have writing credits, while Jungkook has another chorus credit here. RM, again, served as a recording engineer and helped arrange the rap portions.

6. "Jamais Vu"

When it comes to J-Hope, Jin, and Jungkook's sub-unit song, J-Hope took the lead on writing this instant classic. While RM's vocals aren't in the song, he helped with writing the track as well. Jungkook helped with the chorus, and RM helped with recording engineering.

7. "Dionysus"

RM, J-Hope, and Suga obviously played a key role in writing BTS' pure hip-hop track, while Jungkook, RM, and J-Hope all have credits for helping with the chorus. And finally, RM helped with rap arrangement and recording engineering for the album's final track.

As you can see, the guys pretty much wrote these songs straight from their hearts. That makes them pretty special, don't you think? And when you actually listen to these songs, you can definitely feel that a lot of love and hard work went into them.

Listen to their hard work below!

Obviously, all the guys wanted to have a hand in making this album, which shows just how dedicated they are to their music and their fans. And it definitely seems like the BTS ARMY appreciates all their efforts. With hundreds of thousands of albums already sold, Map of the Soul: Persona is already projected to surpass the band's last two albums. So, it's already on track to be a historic release for BTS.

But who's surprised? Slay, BTS. Slaaaaaay.