Here's Every New Celebrity Couple From 2018, Because It Was A Wild Year

Oh, 2018. You wild, twisting, turning, dinosaur of a year. You brought us a lot. You brought us good things, bad things, more bad things, and Ariana Grande's hit single "Thank U, Next," which is basically the metaphor of the year. You also brought us a ton of surprise celebrity couples that the public is simply not done processing yet. Traditionally, the end of the year is a time to reflect on the past 12 months and consider what the most recent trip around the sun has done for you, which is why I made this list. Here's every new celebrity couple from 2018 that keeps me up at night, one way or the other.

Below, you'll find romantic stories that will make your heart sing and others that might make you go, "Wait, what?" But, that's what's so fun about celebrity couples! They're unpredictable and fascinating (and also make up, like, 80 percent of my job as an entertainment writer, so, thanks guys.) In this list, you'll notice things like huge age gaps, random connections, co-star couples, and a few unexpected plot twists, too. Scroll through to see if your favorite celebrity duo made the cut and enjoy!

Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra

Let's start off with an easy one. Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are one of 2018's most high profile new couples of the year. Essentially, fans were just learning the two were a real item while Jonas was secretly already preparing to propose. By July 2018, a ring was involved. Then, over the first weekend of December, Jonas and Chopra threw a lavish multi-day wedding celebration combining Indian and Western traditions to tie the knot. The whole thing was fast and furious, but fans wouldn't have had it any other way.

Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin

Speaking of fast and furious romances, let's keep the "Oh my god, they got married?" train rolling with Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin. The 21-year-old model and 24-year-old musician surprised everyone when they low-key stepped into a New York City courthouse to make it official in early September. Prior to that, they spent the summer making out everywhere (like, everywhere) and fans soaked up every moment. Initially, it looked like Bieber and his old flame Selena Gomez were on their way to some sort of reconciliation, but that is officially done. Like, for real this time.

Amy Schumer & Chris Fischer

Comedian Amy Schumer pulled a fast one on us when she got hitched in an intimate Malibu ceremony to chef Chris Fischer just before Valentine's Day. The first time Schumer's fans got a good look at Fischer was on Feb. 11, when she shared a black and white photo smooching her new hubby at Ellen DeGeneres' 60th birthday party. Four days later, Schumer shared wedding photos with the simple caption, "Yup." She and Fischer are guesstimated to have dated 10 months prior to saying "I do."

Chris Pratt & Katherine Schwarzenegger

This one is a doozy. Even though Chris Pratt and his ex-wife Anna Faris announced their divorce back in April 2017, it still feels very raw to many fans. They truly seemed like the power couple made in comedy heaven. So, to hear they've officially moved on is a smidgen disorienting. What's even more disorienting is trying to wrap your mind around the fact Pratt is now seriously dating Arnold Schwarzenegger's eldest daughter. Pratt was first linked to Katherine Schwarzenegger in April 2018, and by October, a source told Elle magazine they are "madly in love." Meanwhile, Faris has been linked to cinematographer Michael Barrett.

Lil Xan & Noah Cyrus

Ah, young love. Noah Cyrus and Lil Xan were fun while they lasted. Fans particularly liked their catchy collaboration hit, "Live or Die." They made a big public appearance together at the 2018 Video Music Awards, where they did not shy away from a little PDA in front of the camera. While they ultimately broke up for confusing reasons that involved a photoshopped image of Charlie Puth on a naked body, their wild and young relationship grabbed enough of my heartstrings to land them on this 2018 celebrity relationship list.

Ariana Grande & Pete Davidson

Look, I know Davidson and Grande have broken up. I know she gave back his massive engagement ring. I know she wrote a song literally called "Pete Davidson" on her latest album, Sweetener, and now it's totally out of context when I listen to it — but, still. You can't expect me to write a list of celebrity relationships from 2018 and not include Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande! Their courtship, engagement, and breakup made them two of the most publicized people this year, and fans probably won't recover for a long time. When it was all said and done, their entire relationship lasted from June to November 2018.

Kourtney Kardashian & Luka Sabbat

Oh, yeah. Remember this? Oldest Kardashian sister Kourtney called things off with her long-time boyfriend Younes Bendjima in August 2018. A month later, she was linked to 21-year-old Grown-ish actor, Luka Sabbat. Reports claim everything has remained extremely casual between the two of them could be barely considered a "relationship at all." Elite Daily reached out to Kardashian and Sabbat's teams for comment. Still, as recently as Nov. 28, Kardashian joined Sabbat to celebrate his birthday. Hmm...

Niall Horan & Hailee Steinfeld

OK, OK, OK. Horan and Steinfeld are together on the down-low(ish). They were first spotted together at a February Backstreet Boys concert (I know), and have been caught smooching at various restaurants ever since. Steinfeld also posted pictures of herself wearing a Niall Horan tour shirt in March, which made fans' heads explode. You won't find much evidence of their relationship on either of their Instagram accounts, but fans know in their hearts these two are somewhere being the best together.

Camila Cabello & Matthew Hussey

Cabello only recently openly spoke about her relationship to British dating coach and YouTube personality Matthew Hussey, but fans know they've been linked together since February 2018. In a November interview with Marie Claire, Cabello revealed, "He makes me the happiest I’ve ever been in my life." Say it with me now — aww!

Channing Tatum & Jessie J

Oh, yeah. These two. So, Tatum and his ex-wife Jenna Dewan shattered hearts everywhere when they announced their divorce in early April 2018. That wound is also still raw, but fans are rallying around both professional dancers and actors in their pursuit of new happiness. This means getting behind Tatum, who is now with singer Jessie J. Tatum has attended many of her concerts and by November was even posting about them on Instagram.

Camila Mendes & Charles Melton

This is a newbie but a goodie! Mendes confirmed her relationship with Riverdale costar Charles Melton via Instagram when she posted this adorable picture with the caption, "mine." That was in October, but fans suspect they actually began dating earlier this summer. All of their costars are loving it, commenting things like "OBSESSED !!!!!!!!!!!!!!” (Vanessa Morgan) and “YES IT IS !!!!!!” (Madelaine Petsch). Mendes' onscreen boyfriend KJ Apa jokingly wrote, "Are u guys dating?" to which she responded, "I’m sorry you had to find out this way." Ugh, love.

Let's all take a moment of silence to mourn those relationships we lost and honor the new ones we have. Thanks for whatever, 2018. Don't let the door hit you and your weird butt on the way out!