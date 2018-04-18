Chris Pratt and Anna Faris broke hearts everywhere when they announced they were separating on Aug. 6, 2017. In December of 2017, the internet's heart was broken yet again when Pratt officially filed for divorce from Faris. Now, he's opening up about the divorce for the first time, and get ready for Chris Pratt's quotes about divorcing Anna Faris to break your heart for the third time. This is a very emotional Wednesday, fam.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly about the upcoming release of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, Pratt talked about his divorce from Faris and how it's affecting their son, Jack. To put it bluntly, Pratt said, "Divorce sucks." He continued, "But at the end of the day, we've got a great kid who's got two parents who love him very much. And we're finding a way to navigate this while still remaining friends and still being kind to one another." In terms of what the state of his relationship with Faris is like, he said they're doing OK post-divorce. "It's not ideal," he said, "but yeah, I think both of us are actually probably doing better."

Pratt and Faris announced they were separating in almost identical joint statements posted to Twitter and Facebook on Aug. 6, 2017.

Faris's tweet read,

We are sad to announce we are legally separating. We tried hard for a long time, and we're really disappointed. Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sake we want to keep this situation as private as possible moving forward. We still have love for each other and will always cherish our time together.

Pratt wrote on Facebook,

Anna and I are sad to announce we are legally separating. We tried hard for a long time, and we're really disappointed. Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sake we want to keep this situation as private as possible moving forward. We still have love for each other, will always cherish our time together and continue to have the deepest respect for one another.

On Dec. 1, 2017, E! News reported that Pratt officially filed for divorce from Faris and that Faris' response was filed at the same time. So, while it's true Pratt was the one to file for divorce, it was reportedly a joint decision, according to TMZ. The filing reportedly cited "irreconcilable differences." TMZ reported that Pratt and Faris reportedly both asked for joint custody of their son, and they reportedly decided to split on July 13, 2017 but didn't announce the decision until Aug. 6.

Faris recently opened up about life after divorce in an (audio) appearance on Dax Shepard's podcast, Armchair Expert. She told Shepard that before she could ever consider getting married again, she needs to figure out what it even is. "I need to figure out what the purpose [of marriage] is," she said. "Is it safety for your children? Is it convention? Is it so other people respect your relationship more?" Girl, I wasn't ready to confront this kind of question! Warn a girl before you make her question her beliefs of everything! Just kidding, marriage is a mystery to me, too. I'll figure it out one day? Maybe? I don't even know. Let's move on.

Faris continued,

For me, I’m just not quite sure where it fits. I am a romantic. I believe in a partnership, I believe in companionship. I just don’t know if I believe in a ceremony of a wedding.

Faris echoed Pratt's statement about co-parenting 5-year-old Jack in an April 2018 interview with Women's Health. She told the outlet,

What Chris and I try to do is to communicate openly. We reiterate that there aren't rules to this. We have a lot of love and friendship, and our big goal is to protect Jack. I cherish my family, my close friends, my child — that makes the rest of it worth it.

Since their divorce, Faris has started dating again and is reportedly in a relationship with cinematographer Michael Barrett. Pratt is reportedly still single, but we'll see if that changes any time soon.