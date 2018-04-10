Anna Faris & Chris Pratt's Relationship Now Is All About "Love & Friendship"
Celebrity break-ups are tough for the fans who love them, and Anna Faris and Chris Pratt's separation cut especially deep. Here were these two gorgeous and hilarious humans, looking beyond perfect together — that is, until Aug. 6, 2017 rolled around and they announced their split. It was, in one word, tragic. But time heals all wounds, and Anna Faris and Chris Pratt's relationship now seems completely amicable.
In an interview with Women's Health, Faris speaks openly about her relationship with Pratt currently, and how they are navigating things between them in a way that best serves their 5-year-old son, Jack. She said:
BRB, weeping.
Faris also talked about how she still believes in the idea of love, and that she craves "human connection." She said,
I'd gladly confess my love for Anna Faris anytime. Just sayin'.
Love you, girl.
So even though the two are no longer together, they're still making sure that their son is their main priority, which I can totally respect. It still saddens me to think back to that fateful day in August when the pair took to Facebook and Twitter to share the news of their separation with fans, though. The post read:
Annnddd my heart is breaking all over again.
Although Faris is open to the idea of falling in love once more, she recently spoke to Dax Shepard on his podcast, Armchair Expert, about how the idea of marriage may no longer be an option for her. On March 26, she told Shepard, "I need to figure out what the purpose [of marriage] is. Is it safety for your children? Is it convention? Is it so other people respect your relationship more?"
TBH, I'm married and I'm still shrugging at all of these questions. You raise some good points, Anna.
She added, "For me, I’m just not quite sure where it fits. I am a romantic. I believe in a partnership, I believe in companionship. I just don’t know if I believe in a ceremony of a wedding."
ANNA, PLEASE BELIEVE ONCE MORE IN THE SANCTITY OF MARRIAGE. I know it can be hard, but just keep yourself open to the idea for me, OK? OK.
But marriage aside, it's clear that Anna Faris still respects the hell out of Chris Pratt, and even after their split, still has the kindest things to say about him. Back in October of 2017, Faris told PEOPLE Magazine, "We'll always have each other and be incredible friends." She also added, "There is still so much laughter in our lives together, and he is so proud of me, still. We watched each other grow, and he still cracks me up all the time. And I think I crack him up — unless he’s a really good actor and great at faking laughter."
Beautifully said, Anna.
Now if you don't mind, I'm going to sit on my couch, eat some Doritos, and cry over how unfair life can be.