Sometimes, a hookup buddy can simply be someone to have fun sex with, and that's perfectly OK. Not every friend-with-benefits has to blossom into a full-fledged romantic relationship if that's not what either of you wants. TBH, when it comes to sexually compatible zodiac sign pairings, some of the most passionate duos just make excellent FWBs — and honestly, it can really be better that way. Yes, being f*ck buddies and nothing more with someone can be a tricky endeavor. The innate human craving for intimacy, and the risk of catching feelings or ruining the friendship always seems to be waiting in the wings to mess it all up. But if you and the other person both agree to keep things casual, then a FWB scenario can, in fact, have a happy ending.

The same goes for the below four zodiac pairings. If they can keep their relationships strictly sexual, they'll probably be met with success. The following eight star signs are matched up because each pair has sexual potential of astrological proportions, even thought they'd probably butt heads if they were in an actual romantic relationship.

Here are four zodiac pairings that are compatible for sex, not love. Read on and take notes.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 — Feb. 18) & Sagittarius (Nov. 22 — Dec. 21) Both Aquarius and Sagittarius have reputations as free-spirited signs. With Aquarians, it's because they have their head in the clouds. With Sagittarians, it's because they refuse to be tied down. The two will be drawn to each other because of their whimsical, off-the-cuff nature. An Aquarius-Sagittarius pairing might spark up while swiping through Tinder on vacation, or while attending a panel about some obscure thing they both like. When it comes to sex, an Aquarius will likely be picky about their partner and look for someone to satisfy their niche desires. Always down for an adventure, a Sag will need someone to keep sex interesting. An Aquarius-Sag duo will probably explore their secret turn-ons together or indulge in some kinky teasing. When it comes to relationships, however, that free-spirited nature will come back to bite them in the butt. The Aquarius partner just won't be able to vibe if they're not on the same page beyond sex. And the Sagittarian? They're generally not down for commitment, at all. Getting these two to go from FWB is a hard order to fill.

Libra (Sept. 23 — Oct. 22) & Leo (July 23 — Aug. 22) Kike Arnaiz / Stocksy Like an Aries-Gemini duo, a Libra-Leo pairing would also hit it off with flirty banter. But it instead of a party, they'd probably meet at an art gallery or fashion show, because these two signs are all about aesthetics and emotions. When it comes to Libras and sex, they're all about feeling loved while making love, with the occasional taste for roughness. Leos, on the other hand, are into being worshipped and praised in bed. This will look like anything from sex in front of mirrors, to sexy FaceTime sessions, where both the Libra and the Leo feel adored. A Leo-Libra duo might also consider a fun threesome. The more praise the better. No matter what they end up doing in bed, these two are willing to work hard enough to give each other the proper appreciation and attention they both crave. A Libra-Leo couple likely wouldn't last in a committed relationship because they would constantly be facing a tug-of-war and trying to outdo each other. Libras and Leos are better off as a creative partners or f*ck buddies, but maybe not necessarily as full-time lovers.