The zodiac is a really useful tool when it comes to understanding ourselves and the people in our lives. It can give us insight into their personality and behaviors as well as the underlying motivations that we keep hidden. That's also why it's so helpful when it comes to identifying zodiac signs pairings compatible for love as well as those who we are better off just keeping things on a friend level with. The difference here is that friendship requires love and to be able to connect on a personal and intimate level, but romance needs the kind of compatibility that creates sexual chemistry and than can bring out the best in each other, in close quarters, for a long time. Romantic compatibility may be harder to find, but never underestimate how much love is shared in a friendship.

Because friendship is so intimate, the line between what makes for a platonic connection and a more sexual or romantic one can be a bit blurry, at least in theory. When you take into consideration what each sign needs to feel their most powerful and fullest sexual self, it gets a bit clearer which signs are the most likely to fall short of that, while still having the kind of heart connection that makes for a great friendship. With that in mind, here are the sign pairings that make better friends than lovers.

Aries & Virgo Andrey Pavlov/Stocksy Aries and Virgo may not seem similar at first glance, but when these two forge a friendship they just have a blast together. They both appreciate getting outdoors and achieving goals. While this friendship may seem like it would create a strong foundation for something more romantic, there is a disconnect in their sexual styles that makes it hard for these two to get out of the friend zone. Aries is impulsive and adventurous and wants to hook up whenever or wherever desire strikes, whereas Virgo is more of a slow burn who prefers to take their time and enjoy plenty of foreplay.

Taurus & Libra Taurus and Libra share the ruling planet, Venus, which means they both have a passion for arts and aesthetics. When these signs come together, they find a kindred spirit who appreciates the finer things in life and make for great activity buddies, whether that’s going to an art gallery or out for drinks at a swanky speakeasy. What they lack, though, is romantic and sexual chemistry. Libra is too emotionally aloof for Taurus and Taurus can seem needy to an air sign like Libra. So, besties it is.

Gemini & Cancer Thanks to their ruling planet, Mercury, Gemini can gab with anyone there is something especially powerful about their connection to Cancer. This emotional water sign gives Gemini the opportunity to go deeper than they thought possible and Cancer loves bringing out this side in Gemini. They can talk for hours and share things with one another they’ve never told another soul, and that kind of intimacy is powerful. However, when it comes to a relationship, they will find that they trigger each other's weaknesses. Gemini’s blunt style wounds sensitive Cancer and, in return, Cancer holds on tighter to freedom-loving Gemini.

Leo & Scorpio Garage Island Crew Scorpio can sometimes find it hard to really get close to other people because they struggle to really trust and open up. But the warm, generous, and loyal Leo gives Scorpio the confidence they need to really open up. Both signs are very direct and honest and appreciate that in one another. They are both very powerful and exude charm, so when they come together as friends they are an unstoppable force. It's much harder for these two to click on a romantic level, though, because all the things they love about one another as friends become a liability when they feel as though the other is competing for dominance in a relationship, which can create intense friction between them.

Sagittarius & Capricorn There isn’t a more different combinations of signs in the zodiac than Capricorn and Saggitarius. Sag is freedom-loving and insists on living in the moment. They want to get out and experience all that life has to offer and isn’t concerned with success or tradition. Capricorn, on the other hand, is all about tradition, ambition, and structure. As you can imagine, that makes forging a romantic relationship very challenging. However, as friends, they have a way of wonderfully complementing one another. Capricorn is there to help Sag when they need advice or just a solid shoulder to lean on and Sag helps Cap let go a little bit and enjoy life in the present.