I don't know about you, but I'm a real sucker for a romantic gesture. And celebs seem to kill the game in that regard. Maybe it's the perks of stardom, or maybe it's because they have the budget to ball out for their boo — but either way, they manage to pull off some pretty epic moves, like writing hit songs about each other and arranging elaborate proposals. The most romantic things celebrities did in 2019 are not only swoon-worthy, but in some cases, surprisingly simple — like a sentimental IG post. The takeaway? You don't actually have to have fame and fortune to show your SO how much you love and appreciate them.

That's not to say that stars don't occasionally take advantage of their status, however. Remember when Justin Bieber rented out the Staples Center in L.A. so he and Selena Gomez could enjoy a private screening of Titanic together? (#RIP Jelena). Or when Ryan Reynolds flew halfway across the world to see Blake Lively for just one day? What about when Nick Jonas shut down a Tiffany store to pick out Priyanka Chopra's engagement ring? It's safe to say that being a celeb comes in handy when you're planning such grand gestures. But TBH, it's often the effort and thought that a star put into their romantic plans, rather than the money they shell out, that really hits you right in the feels.

Here are some of the sweetest gestures stars pulled off in 2019 that are guaranteed to turn anyone into a hopeless romantic.