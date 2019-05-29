The Bachelorette alums Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick have been dating for about five months now. Based on their social media posts and all the sweet things they've said about each other, things seem to be going well. While their relationship may seemingly be all rosy, it never hurts to take the steps to improve a relationship even more and continue to grow together, which is exactly what these two did. Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick took a "relationship reset course," and apparently it was incredibly helpful, Bristowe revealed on her podcast.

On the May 24 episode of Off the Vine, Bristowe opened up about the course and how she and Tarick grew even close together because of it. "I did this relationship reset course online," she began. "I had this girl on my podcast [before] — her name is Vienna [Pharaon] — and her and her husband are marriage, relationship, family therapists, and they did this online course for relationships, and Jason and I were like, 'Let's just do it.' It's supposed to be relationship reset like if you're having troubles or whatever. But it would be fun just to do it to get to know each other and know what our strengths are, and our weaknesses are, and the shadows we live in from our childhood," she continued.

She also revealed the course, while helpful, wasn't easy. "It got into tough conversations and money and things that happen to you that can lead into how you behave in a relationship, and it was so important," Bristowe explained. "I learned so much, and he learned so much, and it's those tough conversations that will set you up for success in a marriage and in a healthy relationship." Marriage! Ah! Is that what their future holds?

During the May 24 episode, Bristowe also sat down with Rachel Cruze, an author who writes about personal finances, for a conversation about everyone's fave topic: Money! Bristowe talked about how she's not the biggest finance person, but that Tartick is, so the two of them balance each other out nicely. "I feel like I'm not as knowledgeable as some when it comes to finances and money," she said. "Jason — who I'm dating — he's got his MBA, and he's like a financial expert. I'm more like a creative mind, and I enjoy entertaining, and that's how I've made my money. I'm so lucky to have him now." Opposites really do attract, y'all!

Bristowe's podcast seems to be the catalyst for several important moments in her relationship with Tartick. They met while recording an Off The Vine episode in fall 2018, and began dating in January 2019 after being friends for a few months. On her podcast, Bristowe and Tartick also recently announced that they would be moving into a house together in Nashville, and they adopted a dog. "Kaitlyn and I got to a point where being across the entire country didn't make sense," Tartick said on the podcast. "We're at the next step in our relationship, where we want to grow even more, and we can't do that in long distance." Things definitely seem to be getting serious between these two. Good for them! May their happiness only continue to grow.