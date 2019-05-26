It's been five months since Bachelor and Bachelorette alums Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick first found love off-screen and started blessing our feeds with sweet Instagram photos and quotes about each other. TBH, they're one of my favorite Bachelor couples at the moment, so I was pretty pumped when I heard that they were ready to take the next step in their relationship. It looks like they're ready to give each other a (figurative) final rose, because Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick moving in together suggests things are getting pretty serious.

When the pair — who first met on Bristowe's podcast in the fall of 2018, first got together in January — it was the couple that Bachelor Nation never saw coming but couldn't help shipping from the moment they were romantically linked. Bristowe, who'd recently split from fiancé Shawn Booth, had won over audiences during a stint on the Bachelorette, while Tartick soon emerged as a fan-favorite while competing on Becca Kufrin's season. It was a match made in (Bachelor) heaven, and even though they weren't officially on a season of the show together, it seems like "one-on-one dates" and "overnights" quickly progressed with whirlwind getaways around the country. The long-distance couple even shared some TMI details about their sex life. Bristowe even called being with Tartick "life-changing" after just two weeks together, so it's obvious they were head-over-heels for each other.

With the help of special guest Tartick, Bristowe recently announced on her podcast Off The Vine that the couple is ready to take the next step in their relationship.

"Guess what everybody," the Bachelorette star teased. "Two very big things in the news today, in my world anyways. Jason is moving to Nashville!"

At that point, Tartick chimed in, explaining the reasoning behind the move. He said, "Kaitlyn and I got to a point where being across the entire country didn't make sense."

He continued, "I think that for the short term and the long term, Nashville was the best place for us to be. It puts us back on the East Coast. I'll be a few hour-drive from my parents, quick drive from my brother, and, it puts us in a better position for short and long-term."

Bristowe explained that they'll be moving into a new place together, which they plan to renovate and flip eventually. Is it just me, or could you totally see this couple as the next Joanna and Chip Gaines? Something tells me that Fixer Upper would have nothing on this dynamic duo.

Tartick concluded, "We're at the next step in our relationship, where we want to grow even more and we can't do that in long distance."

Bristowe chimed in, "Cheers to new roommates!" before revealing that Tartick wasn't the only roommate she'd be welcoming into her home.

IMHO, the couple that parents pups together, stays together, and it looks like the pair have taken this to heart with the addition of a new fur baby: A rescue dog named Ramen Noodle. The pair took to Instagram on Saturday, May 25 to share the news that they were expanding their little family.

"A friendship turned to a relationship and now a relationship turned to a little fam," Tartick wrote on the social media platform. "This morning, Kaitlyn and I made a decision to adopt. We are so excited to give Ramen the life and love he deserves...all under the same roof!"

While Bristowe and Tartick didn't share any details about when the New York native will be making the move to Nashville, something tells me he'll be even more excited to make moves sooner rather than later with this sweet furry companion to look forward to.