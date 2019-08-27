Leave it to Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello to majorly turn up the heat at the MTV Video Music Awards. The rumored couple has been setting social media on fire over the past couple months with their passionate make-out sessions and lovey-dovey posts about each other, and they clearly channeled all of that raw energy into their sultry performance of "Señorita" at the 2019 VMAs on Monday, Aug. 26. These tweets about Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello's MTV VMAs performance show that everyone watching was feeling the Shawmila love.

Since the VMAs celebrate the freshest new music and hottest artists of each year, it was a total no-brainer that Mendes and Cabello had to be performers in 2019, especially after they had just teamed up to release the Latin crossover banger "Señorita" just two months prior. The sultry midtempo tune quickly rose in the charts, but what really caught fans' eyes was the steamy music video, featuring the duo getting hot and heavy in a hotel room. And the collaboration also seemed to spark a romance IRL, as the singers have been spotted getting frisky in public for the past several weeks. The two have yet to confirm any rumors that they are actually dating, though.

The "Señorita" VMAs performance made the spicy hit even hotter, if that was even possible! Mendes first took the stage solo to give a rousing rendition of his song "If I Can't Have You," equipped with a guitar, tons of backup singers, and some stunning lighting effects. Then, later in the show, Mendes returned to the stage, this time joined by his rumored girlfriend Cabello and the duo steamed up the whole show with a passionate performance of "Señorita."

The performance began with Camila singing to the camera clad in a sparkly white gown as the stage was lit up with soft lighting, and Shawn played his guitar and sang next to her. The part that definitely stole the show was at the end, as the camera zoomed in on Shawn and Camila's faces as they got closer and closer. Everyone watching was sure that the performance was about to end with some serious PDA, but instead, Camila playfully brushed her nose against Shawn's as the couple smiled at each other.

The Shawmila stans were also clearly feeling the heat from the VMA performance, and Twitter exploded with tweets about Shawn and Camila's sultry energy while performing "Señorita." Check out some of the best responses below:

Although Mendes and Cabello took everyone's breath away with their sensual performance, they were not only at the VMAs to put on a show. The two stars were also nominated for multiple awards. Their collaboration "Señorita" was up for five trophies at the VMAs: Best Collaboration, Best Art Direction, Best Choreography, Best Cinematography, and the Song of the Summer award. On top of that, Shawn Mendes himself earned a nomination in the highly competitive Artist of the Year category, against fellow 2019 heavy-hitters Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande, Halsey, and the Jonas Brothers.

This is definitely a performance that Shawmila superfans will be talking about for the rest of 2019.