Artists often use their significant other as a muse for their creative inspiration, especially artists notorious for writing their own music like Shawn Mendes and Taylor Swift. It seems fitting fans are now convinced Mendes' relationship with Camila Cabello inspired the romantic lyrics in his verses on Taylor Swift's new "Lover" remix. Are Shawn Mendes' "Lover" lyrics about Camila Cabello? All signs point to yes.

After the remix was released on Nov. 13, Twitter users began to dissect the lyrics and explain all the reasons they believe Mendes' poetic words are about his girlfriend. Totally understandable, as the twosome is one of Hollywood's most beloved couples RN.

In one verse of the "Lover" remix, Mendes sings: "We can light a bunch of candles and dance around the kitchen, baby / Pictures of when we were young hang on the wall / We’ll sit on the stoop / I’ll sing love songs to you when we're 80 / See I finally got you / Now honey I won’t let you fall.”

The lyrics, "Now honey I won’t let you fall," really made fans think. Here's why: in Mendes and Cabello's duet "Señorita," the songstress sings, "'Cause you know it's been a long time coming / Don't you let me fall." It definitely sounds like Mendes sang a subtle response to that on "Lover."

See what others hints Twitter fans picked up on below.

Some stans didn't need any reason besides the couple seeming madly in love to believe the song was written about Cabello.

In the "Lover" remix, Mendes later croons: "Look in my eyes / they will tell you the truth / the girl in my story / has always been you / I'd go down with the titanic, it's true / for you, lover."

Swift gushed over Mendes' writing talents in a video announcing the remix. "He has taken 'Lover' and he has rewritten parts of it, which I think is so important because I love him as a writer and I also think that everybody would write a different love letter to their lover and I think his take on it is so beautiful," she said.

While Swift didn't directly confirm anything, she did just say Mendes' new lyrics were essentially his love letter to his lover, and that's Cabello... so there you have it.

This is all extremely romantic, but that's no surprise. When "Lover" was originally released in August, Swifties quickly realized Swift most likely wrote the tune about her beau, Joe Alwyn, so it makes sense for Mendes to do the same for his GF.

Taylor Swift on YouTube

Cabello has yet to publicly comment on Mendes and Swift's collab, but considering Mendes is literally one of her favorite people in the world, chances are she loves it.