Taylor Swift & Shawn Mendes' "Lover" Remix Has New Lyrics You'll Love More

This is not a drill, Swifties. Taylor Swift and Shawn Mendes' "Lover" remix is here and it is out of this world. Literally, this new duet will give you chills.

The love ballad — which also served as the title track for Swift's seventh album released in August — has been transformed into a swoon-worthy duet with Mendes' help. Not only does the song feature the "If I Can't Have You" singer's vocals, but now offers up new lyrics as well.

On the track, Mendes adds, "We can light a bunch of candles and dance around the kitchen, baby / Pictures of when we were young hang on the wall / We’ll sit on the stoop / I’ll sing love songs to you when we're 80 / See I finally got you / Now honey I won’t let you fall.”

Urgh, this song was already so sweet and now it is even more beautiful. After Mendes croons the new lyrics, he and Swift's voices meet for the chorus in which they sing the original chorus: "Can I go where you go? / Can we always be this close? / Forever and ever / Take me out and take me home / You're my, my, my, my / Lover."

Their voices harmonize so well with each other, I can't get enough.

And wait, that's not it. Following the song's famous line, "I take this magnetic force of a man to be my / Lover," more new lyrics were added.

Mendes sings: "Look in my eyes / they will tell you the truth / the girl in my story / has always been you / i'd go down with the titanic, it's true / for you, lover."

Mendes thanked Swift for the opportunity to collab in a tweet shortly after the remix dropped. "Thank you @taylorswift13 for letting me join you on such a beautiful song," he tweeted.

Swift shared a similar sentiment in a video on Twitter. The Cats actress gushed over her experience working with Mendes, saying she'd been "dying to collaborate with" him for some time.

"Well guys it finally happened: WE DID A COLLABORASHAWN," Swift wrote. "Sending out a whole entire THANKS BUDDY to @ShawnMendes rn - I’m so stoked that our remix of Lover is out NOW!"

While "Lover" is widely believed to be about Swift's relationship with boyfriend Joe Alwyn — aka, a super romantic love note in the form of a song — Mendes steals the show on the remix.