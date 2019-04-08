Justin Bieber wants the world to know just how much he loves Hailey Baldwin. And he’s doing it with a poem. In an April 8 Instagram post, Bieber shared all his thoughts about Baldwin and how she’s made such a difference in his life in the form of a poem. Justin Bieber’s poem for Hailey Baldwin is super romantic. And it’s got Beliebers the world over wondering if the pop star is actually teasing some new song lyrics.

In his Instagram post, Bieber shared a photo of Baldwin wearing black and standing on a balcony some distance away from the Eiffel Tower. It looks like a shot from of photoshoot Baldwin might have done at some point. In any case, he also shared his poem along with the photo. In the poem, he basically calls Baldwin “Gods greatest creation.” Take a look:

Sunlight falls into the Abyss / Just like i fall into your lips / Waves crash onto the shore / My love for you grows more and more / Sound of the crickets a true meditation / I think about you, Gods greatest creation.

In the next part of the poem, Bieber touches on the role of Baldwin in his life. He calls her his soulmate and suggests that her presence is a calming one for him:

As i fall into this blissful state / I ponder on how you’re my one true SOULMATE / Its getting dark to dark to see / A chilling breeze embraces me / The smell of camomile fresh from the garden / My life is a movie that both of us star in.

He goes on to describe how he and Baldwin seemingly found each other by divine intervention. Here’s a look:

Speaking of stars I’m starting to see some / They light up the sky, reminds me of my freedom / How big and how vast our world is around us / So grateful for god we were lost but he found us / So i write the poem with him always in mind / Things all around us Just get better with time.

At the tail end of the poem, Bieber wrote a message to Baldwin explaining that he loves her more and more as the days go on and that he really wanted to “honor” her with his poem.

“I fall more in love with you every day!” Bieber wrote. “You have walked hand and hand with me as I continue to get my emotions, mind, body and soul in tact! You have given me so much strength, support , encouragement and joy. I just wanted to publicly honor you, and remind you that the best is yet to come! Have a great shoot today my love!”

Bieber is clearly in love with Baldwin and wants to make sure all his fans know it. But this isn’t the only sweet message he’s shared for a loved one recently. He actually shared some song lyrics for his mom on her birthday. In an April 2 Instagram post, Bieber shared a photo of himself as a baby with his mom. In the caption of the post, he shared these lyrics from Tupac’s “Dear Mama:"

You are appreciated / When I was young, me and my mama had beef / Seventeen years old, kicked out on the streets / Though back at the time I never thought I'd see her face / Ain't a woman alive that could take my mama's place / Suspended from school, and scared to go home, I was a fool / With the big boys breakin' all the rules

So, Bieber seems to be thinking in lyrical form as of late. I wonder if that means he’s writing new music?

One thing's for sure: Beliebers are expecting one of Bieber's most introspective and reflective albums yet when he finally does get to releasing his next body of work.

Only time will tell!