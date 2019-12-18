Hello, are you ready to happy cry today? Cara Delevingne's birthday Instagram for Ashley Benson will warm your heart, clear your skin, and bless your feed with cuteness. In honor of Benson's 30th birthday on Dec. 18, Delevingne posted a carousel of personal photos with a heartfelt caption about how much she values their relationship. And honestly, it proves these two are goals in every way.

"Happy birthday @ashleybenson There is so much I could say but something I love and cherish most about us is that I don’t need to because YOU KNOW and that’s all that matters," Delevingne wrote. "It’s you and me which is my favourite. My safe place. You let me be silly, you let me be wild, you keep me free, secure and curious. I feel like I’ve known you my entire life and I am so proud of watching you grow into the woman that you always dreamt of being. I love you beyond words my sprinkles, choonchi, angel face, grumpy ass, sweet cheeks, never boring, buttmunch, Benson." She followed up with four heart emojis.

As if that wasn't sweet enough, Benson commented back with her own profession of love. "Love you my choonchie pet. My best friend. My kween," she wrote. Be still my heart!

Delevingne and Benson first met on the set of the movie Her Smell in spring 2018, and they reportedly started hanging out soon after that. Both have alluded to their relationship in various interviews and social media comments, but they've been coy about providing many details (until now). Most recently, fans were worried when a Dec. 9 tweet from Delevingne's account read, "me and Ashley broke up." But it appears that tweet was sent out by a hacker, and Benson put the rumors to rest by responding to a fan question on Instagram. "Did you break up with Cara?" one user asked, to which Benson replied, "nope."

This birthday post makes it clear that Benson and Delevingne are doing just fine. Better than fine, in fact. Just when it seems like their love story can't get any sweeter, this Instagram post upped the ante. BRB, putting myself back together again. Move along!