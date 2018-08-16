Looking for a new, albeit rumored, couple to ship? Well then boy do I have good news for you: I am talking about Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson. While they have yet to confirm that they are actually a thing (Elite Daily reached out their reps for comment and didn't hear back by the time of publication), they have spent the last few months being super adorable, affectionate, and honestly like a couple of folks who are falling in love. So while I can't technically call them a couple, you can't stop me from shipping them, so hard. Want to join me? Well then, let's break down Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson's relationship timeline. Because, believe me, if you aren't already invested in this alleged romance, you're about to be.

What exactly has me so excited about them today? Well, I'm going to cheat a little and skip straight to their latest news. Earlier this week, the two of them were spotted together getting very up close and personal in London at the Heathrow Airport. According to the Daily Mail, Benson and Delevingne were “smiling widely as they chatted." It was also reported that "the couple were then seen indulging in a number of passionate kisses as they waited for their ride into London.” Swoon.

Here's a full timeline of their possible (fingers crossed!) romance.

May 1: They first get photographed together. YouTube The first time the paparazzi got photos of the two was of them leaving a Lauryn Hill concert together in NYC. It's possible that the pictures depict two friends out at a concert, especially since Delevingne was rumored to be dating Paris Jackson at the time. The two had been photographed kissing at a double date with Jackson’s godfather, Macaulay Culkin, in March.

May 3: Benson and Delevingne make their selfie debut! Rumors about the two start to heat up as Benson posts a selfie of them being adorable together to her Instagram.

May 7: Hanging out in NY. Giphy For the third time in a week, Benson and Delevingne are spotted together, this time leaving a party at Milk Studio in NYC. While there is nothing especially spicy or suggestive, just the mere fact that they seem to be inseparable is enough to add fuel to the budding romance fire.

May 18: They start holding hands in public. ashleybenson on Instagram OK, relationship rumor red alert! When the two were photographed walking together and holding hands, the speculation went into overdrive.The Daily Mail reported that the photos were taken while Benson and Delevingne were leaving the the Lucky Strike bar and restaurant, and heading back to the Soho Grand Hotel. “The duo, aged 25 and 28, appeared in good spirits as they left the establishment after a night with friends and made their way to the Soho Grand Hotel hand-in-hand with their pals,” they stated. So cute!

May 19: They pile on the PDA. A fan posts on Twitter that she saw the two of them getting cozy and making out at an SNL taping. Sadly, there are no photos because phones were not allowed in the studio. And apparently she wasn’t the only one to see Benson and Delevingne piling on the PDA — another fan alleged that she witnessed them getting more than cozy in an unspecified bar.

May 20 - 26: They are all over social media together. ashleybenson on Instagram Benson posts another photo of the two of them spending some quality time together, this time in an elevator and joined by a friend, on May 20. Two days later, on May 22, Benson posts another photo of the two of them on Insta. While Delevingne isn’t totally identifiable here, you can catch a glimpse of her signature eyebrow — oh, and that’s the jacket she was wearing earlier that week while the two held hands. Busted! A few days later, they showed up on Twitter, this time hanging out with another queer celeb, Amber Heard. And I am living for this friendship.

May 27: Parking meter makeout. Giphy The alleged duo took their rumored romance bicoastal in late May. This time, they were spotted by the paparazzi being affectionate in West Hollywood while Benson fed the meter. After that, the two go quiet for about a month. But just when you may have lost hope...

June 24: Benson gets some suggestive new bling. ashleybenson on Instagram Things between the two of them seemed to go quiet for a bit, but our first hint that they may still be on is in this selfie Benson posted. Check out that necklace. Yep, that’s a “C.” As in for Cara? OK, maybe it’s a stretch, but by now I think we’re all pretty hopeful this is indeed a thing and ready to buy into conspiracy theories.

July 29: It’s all about summer lovin’ for these two — literally. Finally, we see the two of them together again as they hit the karaoke stage together for Jamie Mizrahi’s birthday party, singing “Summer Nights” from Grease.

Aug 8: Benson and Delevingne get cozy in LA Giphy Benson and Delevingne continue to spark rumors of a romance by getting cozy at Sofitel LA Riviera 31’s Salsa Nights in Los Angeles, while celebrating Delevingne’s birthday. Entertainment Tonight reported "Cara and Ashley were enjoying each other’s company, sitting closely together at a front row table by the dance floor." A source told ET, "When the two weren’t sitting, they were intimately dancing with each other and laughing throughout the night.” Hot.

August 10: The necklace plot thickens. Ashley posts another selfie with the “C” necklace on August 10, which would be NBD, except that now it’s got a matching “A” necklace to go along with it. Gasp! OK, maybe that whole necklace theory wasn’t such a stretch after all!