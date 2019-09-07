Just days after breaking the internet with ~that~ sultry Video Music Awards rendition of "Señorita" on Aug. 26, Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes are continuing to give fans a glimpse into their summer romance with their second live performance of the duet. To fans' delight, Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes’ surprise "Señorita" performance in Toronto, Canada, on Friday, Sept. 6 contained even more PDA than the original, and it showed that the chemistry is only continuing to heat up between them. While the pair never actually went in for a smooch during their hot and heavy VMAs performance, Mendes does appear to actually kiss Cabello at the end of their duet in Toronto — and it's just as sweet as you'd expect.

Mendes' performance at the Rogers Centre in Toronto on Sept. 6 was a special night for a few reasons. Not only is the Canadian city the hometown of the "If I Can't Have You" hitmaker, but the evening's show was also Mendes' final stop on the North American part of his tour before he heads overseas. So, it was fitting that Mendes decided to close out that leg of the tour with a special someone by his side. During "Señorita," Cabello made a surprise appearance for what would be a seriously sultry performance of their hit duet. While this is the second time that they've performed the chart-topper live together, it's safe to say that practice makes perfect and it was arguably even better than their VMAs rendition with plenty of hand-holding, lip-licking, suggestive dancing, and gazing into each other's eyes as they belted out the lyrics of the popular track.

The icing on the cake was at the end, when Mendes appears to grab Cabello and pull her in for a kiss on the cheek. They lock eyes in what can only be described as a NSFW moment before the "Havana" songstress pulls away and leaves the stage.

Unsurprisingly, fans are losing it over the steamy AF videos, because the performance is just that electric.

The rumored couple's stans will probably never tire of seeing Shawmila perform "Señorita," there's a good chance that the pair feels the same way. Shortly before the surprise performance, Cabello admitted that without the track, she and Mendes probably wouldn't have rekindled their special relationship.

"I love him with all my heart and always have. We've known each other for a really long time," the songstress admitted to E! News while at a New York Fashion Week event. She explained that after they originally got together, things originally fizzled due to their schedules.

"I think we drifted because we weren't hanging out as much," she told the publication. "It was fun to be able to reconnect and hang out again." Their decision to collaborate ultimately led to her falling in love for the first time, which she detailed in a Sept. 7 interview with Elle.

"Honestly, this past year and a half was the first time I really experienced falling in love with another person," Cabello told the magazine. "I think there is so much more depth to love when you know you are in it with another person. You have so much more to say—I think that’s what makes me emotional."

All of this is just further proof that their summer romance isn't going anywhere, so I think it's safe to say that we'll be seeing a lot more of Shawmila when fall comes around.