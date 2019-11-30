Chrissy Teigen is taking advantage of every opportunity to simultaneously celebrate and troll her husband John Legend being dubbed People's "Sexiest Man Alive" this year. From changing her Twitter bio to reflect the honor to joking that the title had gone to his head after a very questionable elf dance, she's kept the laughs coming — and Turkey Day was no different. Chrissy Teigen’s “Sexiest Man Alive” Thanksgiving outfit pokes fun at her husband, courtesy of a onesie covered with pictures of the crooner's face.

Ever since the magazine announced on Nov. 12 that Legend took home the honor this year, Teigen has been using the announcement as extra fodder to troll her other half. You might remember that shortly after the publication broke the news, the Lip Sync Battle host took to Twitter to share her reaction, telling her followers, "My secret is out. I have fulfilled my dream of having boned @people’s sexiest man alive!! an honor!!!!!" Just in case we didn't know how she felt about the honor, Teigen then changed her Twitter bio to read "De-motivational speaker currently sleeping with people's sexiest man alive."

On Friday, Nov. 29, the star continued to troll her husband by ordering specially-made onesies for herself and friends Bronwyn Reed and Paul Barbosa that were covered with prints of Legend's face.

"Great pic guys we all look great!!!" she captioned a photo of the bedecked trio that she shared to Instagram. She also posted several close-up shots of her friends in costume on her Instagram Story.

Unfortunately, Legend opted to wear a plain black shirt instead of one of the onesies, but he took to the comments section to share his reaction, simply writing, "Stunning." TBH, I'm not sure if he was talking about his wife or the onesie with his People cover on it, but from the sound of things, he definitely approves.

While Teigen appeared to be embracing the title over the Thanksgiving weekend, she was hilariously singing a very different tune a few days ago.

In a video shared on Nov. 21, the "All of Me" hitmaker donned an elf costume and tried to make it on-brand with his new "Sexiest Man Alive" title with a seductive dance while making an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Luckily for all of us, Teigen captured what a sensual elf dance looks like as well as her disgusted reaction to Legend's attempts to make Santa's helper sexy.

"Just another day at @jimmyfallon," Teigen captioned the clip.

As if her facial expression didn't give it away, the mom-of-two shared her thoughts about the whole thing on Twitter, writing, "Sexiest man title has been a curse upon my family."

Jimmy Fallon took full blame as he replied to Teigen's tweet. "I had EVERYTHING to do with this. xo love, Jimothy," he wrote.

Judging from the festive onesies, Teigen is back to being on good terms with Legend's newfound sexiest man status, and I'd keep an eye out for more trolling opportunities in the weeks ahead.