Leave it to Chrissy Teigen to have the absolute best response to the news that her husband had been crowned People's Sexiest Man Alive. On Nov. 12, the magazine announced that John Legend scored the prestigious honor for 2019. And Chrissy Teigen's reaction to John Legend being People's Sexiest Man Alive was everything. It was totally hilarious, a tad raunchy, and completely on brand for the mogul mama, who has perfected the subtle art of trolling her husband on Twitter.

So, what happened was this: After being alerted to Legend's big win, Teigen hit up Twitter on the evening of Nov. 12 to give her man a shoutout.

"My secret is out," she wrote. "I have fulfilled my dream of having boned @people’s sexiest man alive!! an honor!!!!!"

Teigen was clearly having fun with Legend's new heartthrob status, but the couple's two kids — Miles, 18 months, and Luna, 3 — didn't seem so into it.

In a follow-up tweet, Teigen shared a video that featured Miles crying after she asked him if he was excited about his dad's new title, and Luna whining and asking to watch a movie.

“The kids…do not care,” Teigen captioned the vid.

Teigen didn't stop there. She also joked that she "cannot WAIT for people to get mad about John being the sexiest man alive."

Then she fake-bragged about the Sexiest Man Alive making her a ham sandwich.

The mom of two even updated her Twitter bio to read: "De-motivational speaker currently sleeping with people's sexiest man alive."

Meanwhile, Legend had mixed emotions about taking home the crown.

"I was excited, but I was a little scared at the same time because it’s a lot of pressure," the EGOT winner told the magazine. "Everyone’s going to be picking me apart to see if I’m sexy enough to hold this title. I’m [also] following Idris Elba, which is not fair and is not nice to me!"

To drive home his point, Legend tweeted out a side-by-side photo of Elba and his 17-year-old self wearing glasses.

"1995 John would be very perplexed to be following 2018 @IdrisElba as #SexiestManAlive," he captioned the pic. "Hell, 2019 John is about as equally perplexed but thank you @People for finding me sexy. I'll take it."

Teigen, of course, was quick to respond, retweeting Legend's post and adding: "Yeah but let's see an @idriselba pic from 1995 (prob still very hot)."

Based on Twitter's history of digging up cringey photos of celebs from their childhood, fans won't have any trouble delivering that photo of Idris Elba circa 1995 to Teigen now that she's put out the call.