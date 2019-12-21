Ashley Benson turned 30 on Wednesday, Dec. 18, and to mark the milestone, her girlfriend gifted her with a huge surprise. If a Moroccan getaway sounds like your kind of present, Cara Delevingne's birthday gift for Ashley Benson is probably one you're going to envy.

Benson was obviously more than pleased with such an incredible birthday gift, posting on Instagram to share some amazing photos on Saturday, Dec. 20 from the surprise trip. Thrilled to have the experience and grateful for Delevingne, Benson wrote, "I was surprised on my 30th birthday. Morocco has always been a place I’ve wanted to visit. I faced so many fears and took on new adventures with my best friend by my side." Then, she admitted that it was the best present she could've expected, saying, "I couldn’t have asked for anything better. I love you @caradelevingne. Thank you for making my birthday the best yet."

The photos show the couple participating in a slew of adventurous activities, such as riding in a motorcycle with a sidecar, starting the day with an epic breakfast spread in a hot air balloon, and a pic of a dune buggy that they undoubtedly had a blast in.

Benson definitely to get some of the most epic birthday wishes this year, and not only from Delevingne. Earlier in the week, Benson posted a video of Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen both wishing her the happiest birthday, which is pretty rare considering the twins avoid social media. Delevingne's birthday message to her girlfriend on the 'Gram on Dec. 18 was every bit as sweet as the photos from their Morocco trip. Wishing her a happy birthday, she wrote, "It’s you and me which is my favourite... I feel like I’ve known you my entire life and I am so proud of watching you grow into the woman that you always dreamt of being."

Greg Doherty/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images // Vera Anderson/Wire Image/Getty Images

All of this is totally good news to fans of the couple, as there was some recent confusion surrounding their relationship. Delevingne's Twitter was hacked, and the hacker in question had posted a Tweet that read, "Me and Ashley broke up.” Thankfully, it was a lie, and Benson shut it down when a fan asked if they'd broken up in a comment on Instagram.

The couple was first rumored to be an item when they were seen kissing in London's Heathrow Airport in August 2018. Since then, it seems that they've been going strong, and if fans go off of these adorable birthday posts, it's not looking like a break up is in the cards any time soon.