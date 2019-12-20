Ashley Benson and Cara Delevingne have only been together for about a year and a half, but this couple is so meant-to-be that it feels like forever. Ever since they met on the set of Her Smell, fans have been shipping the two beauties, and I seriously hope these two are in it for the long haul. I'm not sure when (or if) the duo will decide to tie the knot, but here's what I do know: Ashley Benson and Cara Delevingne's astrological compatibility is incredibly promising.

Benson was born on Dec. 18, which makes her a free-spirited Sagittarius. Delevingne's birthday falls on Aug. 12, making her a loud-and-proud Leo. As two fire signs, Leo and Sagittarius are full of passion, energy, and a desire to constantly try new things. You'd think fighting fire with fire would be dangerous, but this combo is actually straight fire together. These impulsive signs take on challenges with confidence and ease, and when they pair up, there's no such thing as a dull conversation (even if they occasionally talk over each other). Benson and Delevingne certainly seem to make a perfect pair, and if their astrologically compatibility indicates anything, it's that the stars are aligned for these two.

Sagittarians typically can't stand to be tied down. Those born under this sign love their independence, and though being in a committed relationship is kind of their nightmare, they don't mind companionship if that partner is just as down for adventure as they are. Back in 2012, when Teen Vogue asked Benson if she would ever move in with her then-boyfriend Ryan Good, she replied, "I don't think I could live with anybody. I had roommates, and it's not for me. I like my space!" Then again, Benson reportedly moved in with Delevingne this past June, so perhaps she can handle cohabitation after all — as long as it's with the right person.

Sags don't know how to keep still, and they also tend to struggle with keeping secrets. However, Benson is much more tight-lipped than most Sags, and she seems to value her privacy just as much as her autonomy — at least when it comes to her relationships. In August 2018, when rumors about her and Delevingne's maybe-relationship hit a fever pitch, People pressed Benson for deets, and she chose to stay mum. "I think it's the best way in any relationship," she said. "I've always been very private about them, and I think it's just better."

Like Sagittarians, the lions of the zodiac are happy-go-lucky extroverts who are always on the move. During a 2014 interview with Teen Vogue, when asked for a surprising fact, Delevingne responded, "I want to explore the world properly, to be able to write about and take pictures of all kinds of different cultures. Just be an explorer or adventurer. I also love extreme sports." But considering she's a Leo, that's not all that surprising to me. Sags love to explore just as much as Leos, and she and Benson made that shared love of adventure (and extreme sports) apparent when they invested in that bondage bench.

However, unlike Sagittarians, Leos thrive in the company of others — especially when that company is giving them tons of attention. Sagittarians may be social butterflies, but they resist pack behavior, while Leos usually want to be the leader of the pack. Delevingne definitely has a reputation for being a class clown, as she loves commanding attention and making others laugh. "The energy you give off is the energy you receive," the model told Interview Magazine back in 2013. "I really think that, so I'm always myself — jumping, dancing, singing around, trying to cheer everybody up."

Benson may not be an open book, but it seems as though her relationship with Delevingne has inspired her to live more openly — or at least share her space with somebody. And despite all the energy Delevingne has, it looks like Benson has no problem keeping up with the model. As Delevingne said in her Instagram caption posted in honor of Benson's 30th birthday, "You let me be silly, you let me be wild, you keep me free, secure and curious." Sagittarians and Leos are typically a match made in heaven, and Benson and Delevingne are pretty much living proof of that.