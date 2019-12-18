Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen usually keep to themselves these days. They are hardly in the public eye and aren't on any popular social media channels... Well, that is until Ashley Benson's birthday entered the chat. Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen's birthday video to Ashley Benson popped up on the 'gram today and it is truly what dreams are made of.

In honor of Benson's 30th birthday on Dec. 18, Mary-Kate and Ashley sent the actress a bizarre, but very much appreciated, video message. "Happy Birthday Ashley," they said in unison, monotone voices. “I hope this year is one of the best years yet. Super magical," they said, before dropping a sweet surprise on Benson. "We’re sending you lots of love. Can’t wait to meet you soon."

I have so many questions, the main one being what strings had to be pulled to get the Olson twins (who hardly make public appearances at all, mind you) to film this video for someone they haven't even met. But, you know what? This video of them in black jackets and their signature dark shades is so epic and well-intentioned, who cares?

Benson was clearly over the moon about it. She captioned the birthday video, "Dreams do come true."

This was not the only sweet tribute sent to Benson for her birthday. Her girlfriend, Cara Delevingne, also dedicated an Instagram post to her. It featured a few cute photos and a very emotional caption about their relationship.

"Happy birthday @ashleybenson There is so much I could say but something I love and cherish most about us is that I don’t need to because YOU KNOW and that’s all that matters," Delevingne began, before sharing how much Benson means to her anyway.

"It’s you and me which is my favourite. My safe place. You let me be silly, you let me be wild, you keep me free, secure and curious," she said. "I feel like I’ve known you my entire life and I am so proud of watching you grow into the woman that you always dreamt of being. I love you beyond words my sprinkles, choonchi, angel face, grumpy ass, sweet cheeks, never boring, buttmunch, Benson."

Most importantly, the birthday girl started the festivities early by posting a photo of herself in a "BIRTHDAY GIRL" headband on Dec. 11.

If these latest social media posts are any indication of the year to come, Benson's 30th year is off to a good start.