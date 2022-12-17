Sagittarius is known for its free-spirited, happy-go-lucky attitude. So what does it mean to have a Sagittarius rising sign? The Centaur in this placement comes with a wealth of significations that differ from those of a Sagittarius sun. In fact, the rising sign, or ascendant, is said to be even more indicative of who you are.

If you’ve never really resonated with your zodiac sign, you’ll probably find some solace in your ascendant. “It’s the rising sign that’s the real tea,” astrologer Indigo Witt previously told Elite Daily. “Once [you] find information about [your] rising sign, the puzzle pieces come together.”

Many astrologers consider the ascendant the most important placement because it sets up the entire birth chart in terms of the 12 astrological houses, which essentially detail every crevice of your entire being. NBD. As the first of the houses, the ascendant is known as the “first impression sign.” In other words, whatever sign you have here describes how you initially come across to others. Sagittarius risings can’t help but present with big Sag vibes — it’s in their nature.

From physical appearance and compatibility to career and personality, here’s everything to know about having a Sagittarius rising sign, according to professional astrologers.

What Is A Rising Sign?

The ascendant is what makes you uniquely you. Physically, it’s the zodiac sign rising over the eastern horizon at the time of birth, and it switches between signs every two-ish hours.

To put it in perspective, the sun spends a month in each zodiac, so a birthday is enough to know your sun sign. But because the ascendant cruises at a much faster pace, you need an accurate birth time and location. If you have those details, finding your rising sign is as easy as typing it into an online birth chart calculator.

As Witt previously told Elite Daily, the ascendant symbolizes your first breath as you enter the world: “It’s representative of how you interact with the world socially, your physical appearance, your self-expression, and style.” Plus, as the first of the 12 houses (known as “the house of self”), it sets the blueprint for how the remaining 11 fall into place within a natal chart.

Sagittarius Rising Personality Traits

To interpret what it means to be a Sagittarius rising, break it down to the sign’s ruling planet, element, modality, and animal or symbol. With vibes shaped by fire, the celestial giant Jupiter, the Archer, and a mutable modality, Sagittarius risings are dreamers, longing to do it all, know everyone, and go everywhere. As Miami-based astrologer Valerie Mesa puts it, “Sagittarius risings are the epitope of YOLO.” They have an unmatched thirst for adventure — with a possible reckless streak to boot.

“Sometimes they'll be a little bit on the feisty side,” professional astrologer Taryn Bond tells Elite Daily. “They're definitely the people who like to push the envelope.” They tend to have a blunt or sarcastic sense of humor. As fire-ruled ascendants, they live for shock value. “If they're going to be funny, they're the ones who probably aren't going to have so much of a limit on what they think is appropriate versus what's not,” Bond continues. “Often they're going take jokes or whatever they say kind of far.” But if there’s any sign that can get away with it, it’s a Sag rising.

While Jupiter bestows luck, abundance, prosperity, and expansion, Witt points out the planet’s illusive side. “Jupiter is very delusional, and Sagittarius loves indulging in delusion,” she says, noting their larger-than-life dreams. “They're huge visionaries, they love ideas,” she adds, but they struggle with the details and steps it takes to bring their vision into reality. “Sagittarius risings are the biggest hopeless romantics ever,” Witt concludes.

For them, however, anything is possible — and they will tell you all about it. “They just casually present these lofty ideas and visions,” Bond offers, noting that it’s just as tangible a reality as anything else. “It’s why they're often really successful — they don't see anything as not worth at least fantasizing about.”

Sagittarius Rising Physical Appearance & First Impression

Sagittarius risings come off as upbeat, authentic, and easy to talk to. Expansion into the unknown is canon for Sag, and these people lead with natural curiosity. “They're always trying to learn about things that are completely foreign to them,” Bond offers. “They want to know about other people's way of life, what [they] do, and what they're interested in.”

At first glance, they appear to be the eternal optimist with endless stores of energy. “One of my favorite examples is Elvis in his dance moves,” Bond says. “He just had so much energy anytime he was on stage, he didn't just perform — he performed — that's so quintessential Sag rising.”

Like Elvis, this placement is performance-oriented. “They're really into self-expression,” Witt notes, adding that they may be oversharers. “They really like to make people feel comfortable and liked immediately,” she says. “They’re good at making you feel like you can also open up to them.”

It’s easy to spot a Sagittarius rising thanks to Jupiter — the biggest planet in the solar system isn’t about to go unnoticed. Many of them are very tall, though a lot of them are on the short side, touting a “tall personality,” Witt says. They typically have an exaggerated feature about them — something that’s larger than life. It could be their voice, a part of their body, or the way they carry themselves.

One constant about a Sagittarius rising’s appearance? Their grand, authentic smile and sparkly eyes. “The jovial expression is very much its own thing,” Witt offers. “No one else smiles like a Sagittarius rising.” Their expressions in general tend to be very exaggerated and funny. “Sagittarius instinct is to make everything the biggest deal ever, and it shows on their face,” she explains. They truly do the most with their reactions — you can always catch them wide-eyed and gasping or howling with laughter.

As Sagittarius rules the legs, thighs, and glutes, they’re often pretty strong in those areas (think Sag rising Kim Kardashian). “They tend to build muscle in their lower body, so [they] sometimes look like they work out a lot even if they don’t,” Bond says, noting that they often have defined facial features and jawlines with slightly longer faces. “Sometimes they do have a little bit of that Leo rising flowy hair as well,” Bond concludes.

Sagittarius Rising In Social Settings

Sagittarius is the wildfire of the fire signs, spreading cheery energy everywhere they go. “They’re either having the time of their life with friends and family, cracking jokes while making a toast with the bartender, or laughing hysterically at something,” Mesa says.

This ascendant will not miss a social function if they can help it — they suffer from a chronic case of FOMO. It’s not that they want to be going out all the time — in fact, Sagittarius risings highly value their independence. “But,” notes Witt, “if they know that other people are doing things and they weren't invited, oh God, that's such a betrayal.”

Sagittarius risings thrive when surrounded by people. With Libra in their 11th house of friends, they love time with their social circle. “They like having that big group connection,” Witt explains. But with Scorpio in the 12th house, they can deal with buried feelings of jealousy. “They don't like the idea of being left out — they want to be constantly involved in knowing what's happening,” Witt concludes.

When a Sagittarius rising arrives at a function, they bring a whole new level of liveliness. “The vibes have to constantly be elevating — they don't like feeling like things are dead or like the music's not good,” notes Witt. “They're very good at being the life of the party,” Witt says, noting their loud voice and laugh. They’re the type to be doubling over, screaming, crying, and throwing up at a simple one-liner.

That’s not to say a Sagittarius rising can’t be shy. “They can all act different,” Bond says. “Sometimes they'll be party animals,” she says, but if they’re on the shy side, “they'll be the person who won't say anything until there's a moment of silence, and they'll say the perfect funny thing. It's still so Jupiter of them because it makes everybody laugh and suddenly it's the best comment of the night.”

Sagittarius Rising Compatible Placements

According to Mesa, the most compatible placements with Sagittarius risings are those conducive to easy-going and lighthearted relationships, like Libra or Gemini Venuses (the planet of love and beauty).

Sagittarius risings will also be pretty irresistible to Sagittarius Venus and Mars people. Gemini placements are some of the most compatible with Sagittarius risings as they fall in Sag’s seventh house of partnerships. According to Witt, Gemini and Sagittarius are some of the most compatible out of all opposing signs as far as their “no consequences” outlook. “They can be very harmonious together,” she says.

Sagittarius moons will feel emotionally seen by Sag ascendants, while Leo risings will always have a good time with them. According to Witt, Sagittarius unsurprisingly gets along well with other fire signs, specifically fire Venuses. However, “Sagittarius also does really well with water signs,” Witt says, adding that they “really do enjoy Aquarius placements across the board.”

How Do Sagittarius Risings Flirt?

Sagittarius risings are what you might call a typical flirt. “They're flirting with everybody,” Witt tells Elite Daily. “They flirt with their friends, they flirt with their neighbors — they love flirting.” They tend to do it impulsively and even accidentally. “When they start overthinking it, they will psych themselves out,” Witt explains.

“Sag risings are naturally coquettish, and their jokester energy makes them incredibly charming,” Mesa offers. They’ll likely try to show off their wisdom, “which is where their schmooze energy comes into play.”

Sagittarius risings want to come across as smooth. They’ll make eye contact and compliment you, but they want to create a mutual feeling that you’re both drawn to each other. They might laugh or speak a little extra loudly when they know you’re in earshot, and they’re not above trying to make you jealous by talking to your friends first.

When they do come up and speak to you, they’re not going to outright ask for your number. “They want you to ask them,” says Witt. “They're going to go up and flirt with you and put it in your head.” They love the idea of that back and forth — again, they’re the hopeless romantics of the century, so they’ve probably got a grand idea of the courtship in their head. “Sagittarius rising is absolutely a chaser,” offers Witt. When they see someone they like, they will follow them around — all while wanting to be chased back. It’s really about building up the energy.

Often the Sag ascendant is more in love with the chase and the illusion they’ve created than the actual person. “It's like they purposely go after things that make no sense and are impractical,” Witt explains. “They tend to go for people who are completely unavailable because it makes them more obsessed with them.”

Sagittarius Rising Careers

Sagittarius risings are experts when it comes to networking and can charm anyone. However, this jack-of-all-trades mutable sign has an aversion to being tied down. It can take them a while to figure out what they want to do, and they’ll likely switch course multiple times.

They often have a lot of goals, but struggle to actually focus and see one through. Sag ascendants do really well in continued education, allowing them to keep learning and expanding without having to settle down. They need to be devoted and hands-on in their craft. With Virgo in their 10th house of career, “they’re very meticulous about their reputation, which is why they go big or go home in the workplace,” Mesa notes.

“They have to do something that is flexible to their schedule, changing moods, and passions because they always have a passion project or a side hobby they're involved in,” Witt says. Often this might be something entrepreneurial or unconventional.

Sagittarius risings typically like to provide a service and are skilled with numbers, critical thinking, and problem-solving. They thrive in fields like education, travel, sales, and writing, and with Taurus in their sixth house, they also do well in finance, as well as cuisine and the arts.

It’s hard not to feel lighter in the presence of a playful Sagittarius rising. Everything is an adventure and seems a little bit grander, bigger, and brighter when this Jupitarian is around.

Experts:

Taryn Bond, professional tropical astrologer practicing synthesis of evolutionary, modern, traditional, and intuitive techniques rooted in a humanistic, soul-based astrological approach

Valerie Mesa, professional astrologer, soul coach, and writer

Indigo Selah-Jael Witt, astrologer and Tiktok content creator focusing on interpreting the stars, spirituality, and pop culture