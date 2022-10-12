Here’s The DL On Having A Libra Rising Sign

Libra is the sign of balance and harmony, but what about Libra rising? How does this ethereal sign play out when placed as the figurehead of the birth chart? Unlike the sun sign, the ascendant isn’t something you share with everyone born within a month of you. This placement is determined by your birth time, so it really unearths the hottest tea.

The first house, or rising sign, is the most important of the 12 houses in astrology. “It really signifies everything that makes you who you are,” Camila R. Quintero, LCSW, a licensed psychotherapist and professional Vedic astrologer, previously told Elite Daily.

The ascendant is the lens through which you experience life. It represents how a person instinctively shows up in the world and has a lot to say about their overall vibe, physical appearance, and first impression (it’s literally called “the first impression sign”). When you first meet someone, you’re meeting their rising sign. If you’re a Libra rising, people might initially guess your zodiac sign to be Libra — you just have an inevitable Libra vibe.

The rising sign offers insight into meeting you through a stranger’s eyes, but it also dictates how the remaining 11 houses stack up in your chart. Translation: It determines your entire life. So if you’re a Libra rising, here’s what astrologers have to say about the face you present to the world as well as your life trajectory.

What Is A Rising Sign?

First, a little background on the rising sign — because it’s actually illegal to pull a birth chart without understanding the ascendant (kidding, but you get the idea, it’s a big deal). “The rising sign was literally the sign rising over the eastern horizon at the moment of your birth,” professional astrologer Maren Altman previously told Elite Daily. “In the sky, one portion was ascending up, corresponding to a zodiac sign in that portion of the sky.” Throughout the day, each of the 12 signs will “rise” for roughly two hours.

The rising sign bestows the most uniqueness to a chart. Think of it this way: The sun sign is determined by which monthly zodiac season it is, so you’ll have a lot of sun sign twins. But when you “zoom in” to the moon (your emotional world), it’s only in a sign for a couple of days. Then zoom in again to the time of birth, your chart is going to be even further distinguished from others with neighboring birthdays.

The first house is called “the house of self” and details everything about you, from your mannerisms and physical traits to how you interact with the world. Knowing your rising sign also reveals what kind of energies are present in every aspect of life beyond the self (the rest of the houses) — so it’s much more than what meets the eye. To find your rising sign, enter your birth date, time, and location into an online chart calculator.

Libra Rising Personality Traits

Each zodiac sign is comprised of an element, modality, ruling planet, and symbol. Libra is a cardinal air sign, ruled by Venus, and represented by the scales. Each of these aspects can help break down what Libra is about and how it functions: Cardinal signs are initiators, air signs are ruled by their minds, Venus is the planet of love and beauty, and the scales denote a desire for balance. These are the base attributes influencing a Libra rising’s interactions.

Sounds like a bunch of rainbows and peace signs, right? In reality, Libra risings have some of the most complicated chart setups. The exact opposite sign, Aries, is the first sign in the zodiac and holds the same “you” energy of the first house. Libra, however, goes hand-in-hand with the seventh house — the opposite of the first — theme of “the other.” You can see how someone with the sign of “the other” in the house of “the self” can create a wealth of identity issues. The challenge with Libra risings is learning who they are regardless of other people.

“With Libra in your first house, you can feel like you move through life in this backward way. You do things that are supposed to be last, first,” astrologer Indigo Witt tells Elite Daily. “You may feel like you grow up really fast or like you're moving slower than other people.”

With Venus on the ascendant, Libra risings often have bubbly personalities. “As a Venus-ruled air sign,” Bond says, “it’s definitely flirty.” Where Taurus risings live on the luxury and comfort side of Venus, Libra risings embody a theme of love, aesthetics, and connection. They’re naturally charming and have a strong network because they’re generally liked by everyone. “The way that their Venusian energy comes forth is through socializing, the way they think, their ability to relate and connect to others, [and] their aesthetics,” Miami-based astrologer Valerie Mesa tells Elite Daily. They also have a natural appreciation for Venusian things like art and music.

Libra risings are relationship-oriented people and often can’t help but find themself in a partnership of some kind. “They often put a lot of effort into their relationships,” notes Bond. Especially with Aries in their seventh house, Libra risings can zero in on their partner with all that energy and passion — they may even be the friend to disappear for a while when they’re in a new relationship. They’re always searching for “the one” or for someone to “complete” them.

Libra is the diplomat of the zodiac, constantly trying to balance the scales. “It can be hard because they're always trying to make sure that everybody's happy,” Bond tells Elite Daily. Libra risings want balance and for everyone to get along, and they’re uncomfortable with aggression and conflict. They often slip into this mediator role and may struggle with people-pleasing.

Libra gets the indecisive stereotype, but really they’re weighing (scales, remember?) all options thoroughly — often overthinking each consequence because, hello, air sign. They’re taking everyone into account and what would make others happiest, often neglecting to place their own needs on the scale. Say one friend wants to go out and another wants to stay in. “Their priority will be to find common ground,” Bond explains. “So they often let go of what they originally knew they wanted to do in order to do that.” With a mission to keep the peace and be liked by everyone, they’ll often “lose their own sense of self into another person,” Bond continues.

This makes it difficult to pin down their true personality, which is where the “fake” Libra stereotype can stem from. It’s as if they’re afraid that being themself will rock the boat, so instead they become a mirror to uphold balance.

Libra Rising Physical Appearance & First Impression

Venus-ruled risings are what you’d call *blessed*. It’s the planet of love and beauty sitting in a house governing physical appearance, after all. “There's a stereotype here, but they tend to be very pretty, ... [and] this is about bone structure,” Bond explains. With balance as a central theme, Libra risings usually have symmetrical and harmonious features, appearing approachable and laid-back at the same time.

“They have very open faces,” Witt observes. They have a softness to their appearance and tend to have beautiful smiles, a trendy sense of style, and great skin. Each zodiac sign rules a part of the body, and for Libra, it’s the skin, but also the lower back and booty. “They often have a naturally awesome figure,” Bond says.

“Libra risings have a very chic beauty to them,” Mesa notes. “It’s very charming and very alluring,” she offers. “Their eyes ... they’re like jewels, it’s a very distinct shape,” she says, pointing out their pouty mouth shape and accentuated cupid’s bow. “They’re charming, sweet, and good-looking,” she concludes.

Libra risings can appear to float or glide around. This dips into their first impressions as well: People typically see Libra risings as floating through life, like there’s a sense of ease and aloofness. They generally come across as polite, agreeable, non-threatening, and even romantic — they likely have a fair number of admirers at any given moment. Because of this demeanor, Libra rising first impressions tend to be centered on their friendliness and likability.

People with Libra in their first house may be prone to attracting selfish people, however. As people-pleasers who struggle to stick up for themselves, they can be a perfect target for manipulators. When a Libra rising’s selflessness is taken advantage of, it’s extremely uncomfortable for them to raise their voice because they don’t want to cause a scene. The idea of hurting another person can cause them a lot of stress. They’re big on compromise, but they need to be cautious to avoid compromising their own morals and identity.

Libra Rising In Social Settings

Libra risings thrive in social settings. They’re fun to be around and genuinely want to get along with everyone. They can be the life of the party, but not in a fire sign rising way. They’re just good at relating to and gathering people. If everyone doesn’t already know them, they will by the end of the night.

“Libra rising people generally have pretty good social skills,” offers Bond. As the scales, they’re always balancing and calculating. “You’ll definitely see very different sides of Libra risings based off of what atmosphere they're in,” she continues. They’re always reading and adjusting to their surroundings. “And with that Venusian desire to moderate the room, to make things feel better,” Bond says, “they have an ability to chameleon fit and match their environment.”

Bond denotes Libra risings as the “quiet yet social types.” They won’t make a scene, but they’re confident in their network and connections. “They know that they know a bunch of people at the function or the right people if it's a networking thing,” Bond says, noting they may often be affiliated with high-profile people.

Their presence tends to bring harmony, and they’re experts at making space for others. “Venus’ charm is embodied in a way that is very contagious,” Mesa muses. Taurus risings are just as irresistibly charming thanks to their shared ruling planet, but Libra’s social dexterity can have a wildfire-spreading effect — especially as an initiating cardinal sign. “Libra has this ability to ... serve as some sort of a liaison with other people,” she explains.

While Taurus and Libra will have the Venusian appeal, Libra risings typically come off as more approachable (that Taurus-Scorpio axis is intimidating with a capital “I”). So while both may provoke a lot of jaws on the floor and unblinking gazes on a night out, the Libra rising might encounter more in-your-face attention. People generally feel welcomed chatting up a Libra rising at a party — like, they’re practically compelled to do so.

Libra Rising Compatible Placements

While Libra risings would like to get along with everyone, there are certain placements that are a better fit all around. Air placements, for one, have a natural understanding of how Libra risings operate. Someone with a Libra Venus sign will be especially attracted to and romantically compatible with them. Gemini risings will also feel the romance with Libra risings as Libra falls into their fifth house, which is all about the fun and flirty.

“Cardinal signs also get along with one another,” Mesa tells Elite Daily, “so Libra, Cancer, Capricorn, and Aries, even though they’re very different and they can square one another ... Libras are attracted to someone who can challenge them.”

Libra moons have an effortless emotional rapport with Libra risings as well, according to Bond. “Aries risings [are compatible], they have definitely a natural harmony with the mutual seventh house,” she tells Elite Daily. Having someone’s placements in your seventh house is said to be a major indicator of what you attract and what you desire in your partnerships. “And then Scorpio and Aries [both Mars-ruled] placements” are also a good fit, Bond offers. “The Venus-Mars dynamic often will find themselves drawn to one another.” Plus, Libra falls in Aries’ seventh house.

Taurus placements are also compatible because of their Venus co-rulership. This sign falls in the Libra rising’s eighth house, which Bond says is partially about what happens after marriage. “This very sensual connection ... it's so romantic,” she observes. “This relationship is going to be a work of art.”

How Do Libra Risings Flirt?

It’s easy to fall for a Libra rising, especially when they’re casually flirting your pants off. But that doesn’t mean they’re actually into you. “That's how they act with everybody,” Witt tells Elite Daily. “So it's very hard to figure out if they're actually interested because even if they don't like you that much, they like charming people [and] they love making people like them.”

According to Bond, however, there are some tells that their feelings are a little deeper. “If they like someone,” she points out, “they'll laugh extra [and] maybe laugh a little louder.” Eye contact is also an indicator, she notes, “but in a sweet or subtle way ... they'll catch your eye and then look away.” Otherwise, Libra risings will be classically flirty and crack frisky jokes and try to be near you.

As Mesa notes, compliments are huge for Libra risings — they will definitely be gassing up the object of their affection. “They really come through with the poetry, the music, [and] the traditional type of courtship,” Mesa adds, noting that they’ll likely take artistic avenues to express their feelings.

Libra Rising Careers

Libra risings tend to do well in careers where they can feel creative, intuitive, and emotionally invested. “They’re so passionate and dedicated once they commit that they want to be able to say ‘this feels like home, this feels right,’” Mesa offers. With Cancer in their 10th house of career and Pisces in the sixth house of daily tasks, they crave a deeply emotional connection to their vocation.

Libra risings often excel in anything artistic or creative. “Screenwriting, writing music, producing, composing or writing plays, working in media, advertising ... acting is great for Libra risings, too,” Bond offers. “They also seem to gravitate towards jobs like being a model — anything with a cool title,” she continues. With Scorpio in their second house of value, Libra risings can be highly ambitious and hard-working people.

On the nurturing side of Cancer energy, they can also be great at working with kids, in healthcare, social work, or therapy. They might opt for jobs that remind them of home, feel familiar to them, or are connected to a family member. “Some of them will take it a different route depending on the rest of their chart, but the aesthetically-oriented and creative careers are really solid,” Bond expands. Whatever their field, Libra risings tend to benefit greatly from their network with their 11th house in Leo: They might happen to know someone to recommend them for a job, or they could just be something of a star within their community.

With a focus on justice and the scales, Libra risings may also make that their career. “Libras tend to really be interested in types of careers that have to do with justice and reform and things of that nature,” Witt offers. “[They want to] establish a sense of fairness and stand up for what’s right and balanced.”

Libra risings are those people you can’t help but like. If you’re lucky enough to be tight with a Libra rising, they’ll drop everything to be there for you. These are some of the kindest, most considerate, beautiful souls on the planet, and they must be protected at all costs — because they deserve to be no one’s doormat.

