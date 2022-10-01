It’s easy to see why so many people are quick to write off astrology when they’re only looking at zodiac signs — even more so if it’s just the sun sign. As many a TikTok astrology enthusiast can attest, this is about as telling of a person as the genre is of an entire book. What’s the title? Synopsis? The actual content? You can’t possibly expect to know the details of a story if all you have to go on is the fact that it’s a romance. For a full understanding, you have to read the entire thing — the same is true of a person’s birth chart. One of the key components of astrology? The houses. Having a full grip on these is like actually cracking open the book and reading it. And speaking of romance, that’s the name of the game when it comes to the fifth house in astrology.

Like the zodiac signs, there are exactly 12 houses in astrology. Each one represents a facet of life and provides so much detail to a natal chart. To break it down in simple terms, the planets are the “what,” the signs are the “how,” and the houses are the “where.” You could have your sun sign be in Taurus, for example, but where is this Taurus sun energy playing out in your life? If it’s happening in the fifth house, then you’d have a personality characterized by Taurean sensuality, stubbornness, and loyalty, especially when it comes to romance, creativity, passion, and fun — all fifth house topics.

“The houses in astrology [are] so important,” Camila R. Quintero, LCSW, a licensed psychotherapist and professional Vedic astrologer, tells Elite Daily. “Each house signifies a certain aspect of your life,” she continues, adding that they also display your life’s trajectory.

Studying the houses and the planets passing through each one is how astrologers write horoscopes. It’s how they can make accurate AF predictions that leave you shook to your core when they play out IRL. If a planet is transiting your fifth house, you can do a little self-forecast and safely bet that some changes are heading toward your romantic, playful, or creative pursuits.

The first six houses in astrology are considered “you” houses, as they cover areas revolving around yourself, while the last six houses handle the sides of you that relate to the outside world. The fifth house falls into the former category and hails over the joyful and romantic aspects of your personal journey. “The fifth house deals with your creativity, your creative self-expression, your heart in the sense of your loved ones, what you love, [and] what brings you happiness,” Quintero says, adding that it also holds your children (present or future) and early education. Here’s everything to know about the house of pleasure.

Thana Prasongsin/Moment/Getty Images

How Do You Know Your Fifth House In Astrology?

To reveal the deets on how you deal with romance, how you express yourself, and what you’re pouring your devotion into, you’ll need — you’ll never guess — your birth chart. In order to get your houses, though, you need your complete birth chart, meaning birth time is a requirement. (Hey, if you expect to get more details, you need to give more details.) Once you have your accurate birth time, date, and location, pop them into an online chart calculator and it will give you the whole nine: your planetary placements, aspects, houses, etc.

However, there is a little catch to be aware of. Not all chart calculators and apps use the same housing system, so you may end up with conflicting data across websites if you’re not paying attention. Housing systems are basically just different formulas used to spread the houses across the sky of zodiac signs. They all start at point A: your rising sign, aka first house, and use different calculations to divvy the houses through the signs.

The system you choose is up to you — what’s important is that you’re aware of which it is and the difference between them. The two most common house systems are called Placidus and Whole Sign. The former is often the default setting on chart calculating websites and apps, and there’s not always an option to choose which one is used (Astro-seek.com does offer the choice). In a nutshell, the Placidus system divides the houses by tracking the apparent movement of the sun across the sky. A circle chart using this method will have 12 wedges of varying sizes to denote the houses. This means some houses could take up more than one sign and skip others altogether.

Whole Sign is exactly what it sounds like: One whole sign takes up one whole house. These charts are easier to look at, as each of the 12 slices are perfect 30-degree wedges in the circle. It’s also possible to lay out the houses in your head with Whole Sign because it’s consistent and goes in zodiac order. Starting with the first house, each house thereafter would be the next zodiac sign. For example, Cancer risings would have a Leo second house, a Virgo third house, and so on. No signs get skipped, and it creates a clean, full picture of each corner of your life. If you’re on AstroTok, Whole Sign is usually the method you’ll find astrologers using.

There’s no right or wrong system, but Whole Sign is generally more beginner-friendly. Plus, those born at extreme latitudes often end up with a whole mess when using the Placidus system.

What Is The Fifth House In Astrology?

Now that all the housekeeping is out of the way, you can focus on the meat of what the fifth house entails. As it’s commonly called the “house of pleasure,” there’s quite a bit that can reside within its realm.

“The fifth house is the house of the inner child,” says Miami-based astrologer Valerie Mesa. “It’s where we can express and cultivate our talents,” she continues. “[It’s where] we can express our love language, be romantically attracted to somebody and dance the night away, or go to a friend’s house, turn on the music, and talk about things that make you laugh.” Again, it’s about pleasure, what makes you feel good, and what fills your heart with joy. This sentiment goes hand-in-hand with the house’s significations of children and good fortune as well.

As this house is highly centered on following the heart, it’s also about your devotion and the things you’re passionate about, whether that’s romance or a creative project. “The fifth house can also show your sensuality as it pertains to ... your sex appeal,” Quintero says. It’s sexy sauciness in a fun way — a summer fling, playful banter, and light-hearted flirting type of energy. Sex can live in this house as well — it’s about what makes you feel good, remember? It’s said that Venus has its joy in this house, which explains the Venusian themes seen here like love, art, and sex.

Also called the “house of love and friendship,” your close buddies often live in your fifth house. These are the people you love dearly and can laugh and be silly with. “It shows you how you express yourself in your friendships,” Quintero adds. Though love affairs and romance reside here as well, marriage is a seventh house topic.

The fifth house also corresponds with the mind, but while the third house is your logical mind and the fourth is psychological, the fifth embodies your creative intellect. “A strong fifth house person would be more right-brained because they would have a lot of creative intelligence,” Quintero says.

The sign you have in the fifth house will flavor these house topics. For example, let’s say you have Pisces in the fifth house. “You're going to be someone who's very dreamy in terms of your creativity — you want things that are deep, Pisces being the deepest water,” Quintero says. You look for spiritual connections that transcend everyday life. You want a relationship or romance that goes beyond the average, and your friendships might be characterized by these deep spiritual bonds as well.

To add an extra layer, you can look to any planets present in your fifth house. Say you have the moon here; all these previously mentioned significations would be closely tied to your innermost emotions. It’s all a big mashup between the “what,” “how,” and “where.”

Koh Sze Kiat/E+/Getty Images

Which Sign Rules The Fifth House?

As there are 12 signs and 12 houses, some branches of astrology equate the energy of the zodiac signs to the energy of the houses. Note that this is not an across-the-board practice. In some strains of astrology, like traditional Hellenistic, the houses are not taught as parallels to the signs.

However, other branches of astrology marry the houses to the energy of their corresponding signs. So, as the fifth sign in the zodiac, Leo would rule the fifth house. If you’re familiar with this sign, you can easily gather the basic significations of the fifth house, making the learning curve a whole lot easier. “It’s a very child-like, outgoing house — it’s Leo energy,” Mesa tells Elite Daily. Leo is a clear representation of this house, as it’s all about creativity, expression, children, and love.

In Vedic astrology, an ancient spiritual Hindu practice, the houses are especially akin to the signs. The four goals of life in Hinduism are each tied to an astrological element, giving each goal a rulership of three signs and the three houses correlated to those signs. First you have Dharma, illustrated by the fire sign houses (first, fifth, and ninth), then Artha, representing the earth sign houses (second, sixth, and 10th), then Kama, the air sign houses (third, seventh, and 11th), and last is Moksha, which is the water sign houses (fourth, eighth, and 12th).

“The first, fifth and, ninth house,” Quintero says, “they relate to our Dharma, or what we're meant to do in this life [and] who we are.” When looking through a Vedic lens, you’d apply Leo energy and the idea of Dharma to the fifth house. Specifically, the fifth house is how you fulfill your “Dharmic duties” through the way you creatively express yourself in this lifetime, as well as your devotion to education and children. “That all pertains to Dharma,” notes Quintero.

As each zodiac rules a part of the body, there’s also a correlation between the houses and the physical body. As Leo rules the heart, so too does the fifth house. It also governs the upper abdomen, vitality, intestines, spine, and liver. Ailments in these areas can be indicated by aspects to the fifth house, although it is said that this house is highly characterized by the absence of illness.

Transits To The Fifth House

When the planets pass through the zodiac sign you have in your fifth house, you’re experiencing a fifth house transit. Each planet throws its own specific energy at your fifth house and triggers action within those fifth house subjects for the duration of the transit.

“When you have planets transit through that area,” Mesa says, “you typically have a crush on someone, someone of interest comes into your world, [or] you may have a creative project that comes into your life that you’re interested in exploring.” It may feel like you’re leaning into your authenticity, she adds. “It’s a celebration of the things that make you feel good.”

Of course, the specific events that go down heavily depend on the planet that’s visiting. Mesa provides the example of Jupiter, the planet of expansion. “You might overindulge a little bit on the things you like: love, lust, food. [You could be] playing too much, or not working enough,” she says of Jupiter transiting the fifth house.

Or take Mars, the planet of action and aggression. “It'll bring you action towards relationships if you're single, or maybe wanting to spend more time in your relationship or to be more romantic or more creative,” Quintero explains. “Even bringing an element of children — if you were trying to conceive, it’s good when you have Mars there,” she continues.

Or say you have Saturn (lessons and restriction) activating your fifth house. “It can delay children, bring you lessons around children, creativity, friends, friendships, what it means to have boundaries within your friendships, and lessons around everything that relates to that house,” Quintero offers. Although it’s said that malefics in the fifth house tend to be less harsh than when they’re in other houses, so don’t be too worried if this transit is on your horizon.

The fifth house is one of the lighter, more cheerful houses to study in astrology. Familiarize yourself with your fifth house and you’ll understand your love language to a T, how to best channel your creativity, and what makes your inner child jump with joy.

Experts:

Valerie Mesa, professional astrologer, soul coach, and writer

Camila R. Quintero, LCSW, licensed psychotherapist and professional Vedic astrologer