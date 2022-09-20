OK, So Here's The Scoop On Having A Virgo Rising Sign

When it comes to mapping out the crevices of your astrological destiny, there’s one placement that holds more weight than any: the rising sign. If you’re a Virgo rising, that doesn’t mean you were necessarily born during Virgo season, like a Virgo sun (although you can be both simultaneously). But what does it mean to be a Virgo rising? This sign has an exponentially greater influence over your natal chart than having a Virgo sun.

The ascendant (rising) sign is regarded as the most important chart placement by many astrologers. The sign you have here represents you entering into the world. It describes your presence, your persona, and even your life direction. “It really is the energetic theme, the major path, [and] major part of our astrological footprint,” Miami-based astrologer Valerie Mesa previously told Elite Daily.

It’s said that your rising sign walks into a room before you do, which is why it's known as the “first impression sign”. It’s how you present to the world and the vibe you give off. Not only does the ascendant represent your physical appearance and outward energy, but it also has a lot to say about the rest of your birth chart. The sign you have here, in the first house, determines how the rest of the houses lay out in your chart — which is a big deal, as the houses rule over all areas of life.

If you’re a Virgo rising, others may perceive you to be very Virgo-y right off the rip. Here’s what it means to have this earth sign on your ascendant, according to professional astrologers. Spoiler: It goes much deeper than what you look like.

South_agency/E+/Getty Images

What Is A Rising Sign?

The rising sign is where things get ultra-specific. Physically, the ascendant is the sign that was rising over the eastern horizon at the moment of birth. “It represents you literally coming into the world,” astrologer Indigo Witt previously told Elite Daily, “taking your first breath … so it’s representative of how you interact with the world socially, your physical appearance, your self-expression, and style.”

This sign changes about every two hours (depending on latitude), so there is plenty of opportunity for birthday twins to have varying rising signs, which means their 12 astrological houses will all be different as well.

You’ve probably gathered that the birth time is the life breath of the operation. If you know yours, you can plug that into an online chart calculator along with the date and location to reveal your personal cosmic map, headed by the rising sign.

Virgo Rising Personality Traits

There are several factors to consider when exploring what a Virgo ascendant means. There’s the sign’s element, modality, ruling planet, and symbol, all sitting at the forefront. For Virgo, this means earth, mutable modality, Mercury, and the Maiden or Virgin come into play.

With Mercury ruling the ascendant, Virgo risings are always analyzing, thinking, and processing. Instead of trying to talk and teach, like Mercury-ruled Gemini, Virgo is trying to distill down information. “That's what Virgo does — it's processing all the time,” professional astrologer Taryn Bond tells Elite Daily.

“Virgo risings are all about modulating themselves,” adds Witt. “They’re really caught up in their own thoughts.” They’re particularly cognizant of their physical appearance and how they come across, often overanalyzing any perceived flaws and segueing into perfectionism. They might second-guess their outfit or ruminate over what was said in a conversation all night. “They can be very good at communicating, but then beat themselves up or stress out a bit if they feel like they didn't do it perfectly,” notes Bond.

Virgo risings have to be prepared and can’t feel out of control, off guard, or like they’re presenting themselves below the bar they’ve set — which is high. “They can be a lot less forgiving of themselves for changing than pretty much any other mutable sign because of that earth sign need to be something solid for themselves,” Bond explains.

“Over-preparation is kind of their keyword,” Bond adds. “It's their worst nightmare if something were to happen and they're not prepared or things change,” she adds. Earth wants a steady plan, while the mutability is working with Mercury to imagine every possible scenario. Don’t be surprised if your Virgo rising friend wants to know which bar you’re meeting at, what time, and who is going — three Saturdays from now. “They’re in this constant whirlpool of indecision,” Witt explains. “They are constantly coordinating, centralizing, [and] trying to try to balance themselves out and reach an equilibrium.”

Virgo also rules health and the digestive system, so those with this rising sign are inclined to be very health-conscious. They tend to have particular diets, often with food sensitivities or allergies. These earthlings can also be found in the gym working on their fitness on a regular basis. Sticking to the regimen comes naturally and is a non-negotiable, as this sign hails over daily rituals and routines. “They're very disciplined with their schedule,” Bond says. “It's pretty impressive, but also they do not like if their schedule gets interrupted.”

Service and improvement are also central to Virgo. “Part of the reason they’re so analytical and observant is because of this desire ... to be of service to others,” Mesa tells Elite Daily. “They like to help, they like to explain things, they like detail,” she continues. A Virgo rising is the helping hand you want to have around: They’ve already calculated the outcome of all scenarios and identified the best one, along with the steps to get there.

Virgo gets the rep of being ultra-organized, but this doesn’t always translate to spick-and-span tidiness — although it does for many. For others, with impulsive Sagittarius in the fourth house of the home, the living space may not be as well-kept as you might think — at least from the outside looking in. “Their environment will reflect what they’re currently mentally aligned with,” Witt points out. “So they tend to be a little bit messy about things sometimes and people forget ... they are a mutable sign.” In their head, however, it’s organized chaos: They know exactly which corner of the table they always fling their keys, and precisely the purpose of each clothing pile on the floor.

Virgo Rising Physical Appearance & First Impression

All that attention to detail and dedication does not go unnoticed. “If any rising sign looks perfect from the outside, it would be a Virgo,” Bond offers. “They are someone who's got a very regulated schedule and work life. They also seem very driven towards having this perfectly balanced life.” Everything is in order with them. They smell nice and look put-together — even if it’s just nice loungewear, they’re never sloppy.

Virgo risings often give the first impression that they’ve got it all figured out, which can be intimidating. “They can almost appear to be untouchable [Maiden archetype] because they seem so much like they know they have it together. They also often have this energy of being smarter than you,” Bond says. This isn’t intentional, but “they just seem so sure of themselves in what they're doing,” Bond notes. “They'll be the person with glitter pens and an organized notebook and planner on the first day of class who shows up early.”

If you’re looking at a Virgo rising from afar, they might have this analyzing look on their face like they’re thinking about something important. “Virgo rules the mind, so there’s just something about their eyes that’s very intriguing, and they’re experts at scanning the room,” Mesa tells Elite Daily, adding that their eyes can sometimes make you feel like you’re being judged.

Because they seem so mature and poised, Virgo risings can have some of the most opposite personalities to their first impression. They pick up on little details of their environment that others miss and ruminate on it for a while, “so their takes are pretty funny or interesting,” offers Bond. There’s a huge surprise factor once the initial buttoned-up, quiet, observant energy is loosened. Underneath this Maiden-like modesty, there’s actually a massive goofball ready to crack everyone up with their unique brand of silliness. Their Leo 12th house (the subconscious mind) backs this up, according to Bond. “They have this desire to be kind of a jokester and be very admired and appreciated,” she explains.

The typical Virgo rising appearance is characterized by their big, doe-like eyes juxtaposed by their delicate face. “Virgo risings have a doll-like appearance,” Bond explains. “They resemble the archetype of the Maiden, so they have this youthful, feminine look, no matter how old or [what] gender. All of them maintain that for life, and they're often considered to be very beautiful, but in a way that's more understated,” she continues. They tend to have naturally clear, perfect skin, and as they rule the stomach, they tend to rock an attractive tummy or waist area.

“There’s such a mystery about them,” notes Mesa. “They look like they’re 10 steps ahead of you.” Their mutability makes them adaptable in this way, but there’s another reason they may give off mysterious vibes. Take Virgo rising celebrities Timothée Chalamet, Keanu Reeves, Uma Thurman, and Bella Hadid, for example. “Virgo risings just have... that intensity that could be mistaken for Scorpio [rising],” Witt explains. If you’re aware of the typical connotations of Scorpio, you can see how any sign that might be mistaken for one would have its own brand of mystery.

Witt points to the sharp features of Virgo risings that could come off similarly to those of Scorpio. But for the latter, she says, “it’s the brows through the eyes, it’s more of an energy,” while Virgo risings “have this perky, sharp, clear, and very direct [look]. It’s a little bit different than Scorpio, but they definitely can be mixed up.” Virgo risings can be described as having more of a precise daintiness to their features.

FilippoBacci/E+/Getty Images

Virgo Rising In Social Settings

This is where that shock factor comes out, where the Virgo rising will be all reserved and then when they’re comfortable, it’s party time. This unfiltered side is exposed when they’re with their close buddies. “You'll see the Mercury rulership, and they just might start talking and keep talking for a long time,” Bond explains.

With Cancer in their 11th house of friendships and community, Virgo risings are the people to keep their close friends for life. “If you invite them to something new, they'll be like, ‘Can I bring my best friend?’ And it’ll be the best friend they've had since they were 12,” Bond shares.

You can pick out a Virgo rising at a social gathering because they’ll be the ones playing host even if they aren’t actually hosting. They just love to serve others, especially when it comes to making food or cleaning up other people’s messes. “Mercury rules the hands,” notes Mesa, “so their hands are always of use.”

Ruling over devotion and daily ritual, when they love, Virgo risings are devoted. “When you are part of a Virgo rising’s community, you’re going to get all the perks,” Mesa notes, citing their Cancer 11th house. Their people are very personal to them, and if you’re part of their exclusive group, “you’re going to get all this love and all this nurture,” she continues.

Have a Virgo rising bestie? They will spoil you for your birthday and holidays. “And it’s not even like in a bougie way or anything,” says Mesa. “It’s just detail — they know exactly what you like.”

Virgo Rising Compatible Placements

When it comes to Virgo rising compatibility, synastry to Venus (love), the moon (emotions), Mars (passion), or the ascendant are heavy hitters. Virgo Venus people especially will have a thing for this ascendant, while the moon people will feel instantly comfortable.

With Pisces in their seventh house (partnerships), aka the descendant, “Pisces sun, moon, rising, and Venus are really great,” Bond notes. “It's said that we tend to almost automatically look for people that have our descendants.”

The mutable signs would also likely be attracted to Virgo risings, as well as other earth and water signs. “Earth and water is always really compatible, and it grows similar to when you water the earth,” Mesa offers.

One particular water placement has a unique connection to Virgo risings. As constellations, Virgo and Scorpio were once the same sign until Libra split them, according to Witt. “That comes through with why Virgo and Scorpio are so similar,” she says. Scorpio brings out the obsessive, poetic side of Virgo, and the two connect very strongly. Witt notes how the two rising signs are mutually drawn to each other. “Scorpio is really attracted to how Virgo presents themselves as a little bit withholding,” she says, adding that they like the Virgo rising’s aesthetic and thoughtfulness. “Virgo is a very thoughtful sign, and Scorpio tends to read into that a lot ... If you tell a Scorpio something, they’re going to hold you to that.” And if there’s one thing a Virgo rising is, it’s accountable.

“They’re into the whirlwind thing, and it’s really only with specific people,” Witt tells Elite Daily. “That’s why the Scorpio-Virgo thing is so real. When they have an immediate connection, Virgo will absolutely attach ... and they’re really into playing house.” They want commitment and to do things like grocery shopping, cooking together, and essentially being a married couple. “They’re really attracted to old souls,” Witt says, “which is why they’re really into Scorpios because Scorpios tend to have those old-soul vibes.”

How Do Virgo Risings Flirt?

When a Virgo rising has a crush, there’s an interesting dance that happens in their head. For one, “They’re very into the people they’re into ... They see it as a project that has to be completed now. They don’t like having things on hold [or] waiting.” If they have something they want to say to you, they might get a tummy ache if they try holding it in (rules the stomach, remember?). “Again, they’re mutable and they’re a little impulsive — they like to get things done very quickly ... and because Virgo is such a nervous sign, they can be a little bit of a nervous wreck when they’re flirting.” Because of their nerves, they can sometimes send mixed signals at first.

In the same breath, they maintain their air of mystery. “They are not obvious at anything,” notes Mesa. “They are so practical and so aware of what is right, what is wrong, [and] of their mental and physical space, they might even over-complicate themselves.” They could get really in their head about their interactions with this person, but if they decide they’re worth the effort, they’ll dive in.

You can tell a Virgo rising is into someone because they’ll offer a helping hand. “Virgo will pay attention and observe their romantic interests, and the way that they approach them is with details ... offering their time,” notes Mesa. And a Virgo’s time — especially as it relates to their routine — is precious. Virgo risings are big on courtship, and they want to suss out if something is going to last.

Virgo Rising Careers

As an earth sign ruling daily rituals, Virgo risings are set up with the determination to achieve success in their chosen field. They’ll do what they have to do, whether that's get up early for a day of long classes, or train extra hard while everyone else is off having fun.

“They’re going to thrive in Mercurial settings,” Mesa tells Elite Daily. “It’s no wonder they have Gemini sitting at the tip top of their birth chart [in the 10th house of career]. Movement, multifaceted energy, duality, constant buzzing, communication, logistics ... [They would do well in] public relations [or] running a team of different energies.” This Gemini 10th house gives them an adaptable, jack-of-all-trades energy and a need for careers that keep them on their toes.

As far as specific fields, Virgo risings can be attracted to careers in entrepreneurship and working for themselves; anything Gemini-esque as far as communication like writing, marketing, or sales; Aquarian (in their sixth house of work and rituals) like social media, technology, STEM, or science; and things related to health, wellness, or fitness — especially as it relates to helping others improve themselves in some way. “They often are great chefs, too, because they have that focus on assimilation [and] digestion, but also the attention to detail,” Bond adds.

“Virgo risings tend to be people who have a really good eye and a sharp, clear understanding of what they need to be doing,” Witt notes. As relationship- and team-oriented people, they’re very good at working with others, especially with Aquarius (community) in their sixth house.

If you have a Virgo rising sign, you probably strive to be doing something important. “They tend to be very clear on what they want to do with themselves,” says Witt. Virgo risings have an inclination to be workaholics as well. “Those are the people who are just constantly working, doing something, and trying to be better because they’re really all about self-improvement,” Witt continues.

Of course, any Virgo rising will also need to consider their entire birth chart for the most detailed, accurate picture of their cosmic path. However, these people will always be the detail-oriented, surprisingly goofy, and fiercely loving friends that anyone would be lucky to have.

Experts:

Taryn Bond, professional tropical astrologer practicing synthesis of evolutionary, modern, traditional, and intuitive techniques rooted in a humanistic, soul-based astrological approach

Valerie Mesa, professional astrologer, soul coach, and writer

Indigo Selah-Jael Witt, astrologer and Tiktok content creator focusing on interpreting the stars, spirituality, and pop culture