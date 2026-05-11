The ultimate set-jetting location is Los Angeles. It’s home to almost every major movie studio, and the backdrop to so many of your favorite films and TV shows. As the Jonas Brothers sing in “L.A. Baby,” it’s the city “where dreams are made of,” and likely one that’s been on your bucket list as a pop culture stan.

When you finally make your way to SoCal, visiting hot spots like the Hollywood sign or taking a celebrity tour bus around town may be on your agenda. While those are always fun — and I’ve definitely done them as a tourist — I have more niche recommendations as a seasoned set-jetter and hardcore fangirl. For example, if I were visiting La La Land for the first time, I’d want to grab lunch where Ryan Gosling filmed a scene from the Oscar-winning 2016 film. Instead of just going to any spot in Malibu for a day in the sun, you could lounge at the exact beach where Taylor Swift filmed her “22” music video.

For a more in-depth guide to L.A. from a fellow cinephile, here are some spots I suggest visiting on your next trip to Tinseltown, inspired by Gilmore Girls, Heated Rivalry, BTS, and more.

Grab Lunch At The Chateau Marmont

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Neighborhood: West Hollywood (8221 Sunset Blvd.)

Why It’s Iconic: The Chateau Marmont has been a Hollywood hang since the Golden Age. As a celebrity “home away from home,” it’s hosted guests like Marilyn Monroe, Leonardo DiCaprio, Lindsay Lohan, and Lady Gaga.

Miley Cyrus loves Chateau Marmont so much that it’s one of the only places where she still performs now that she’s not into touring. She’s also referenced it in her song “Plastic Hearts,” and so has Lana Del Rey in “Off to the Races” and Joe Keery in Djo’s “Chateau (Feel Alright).” It’s become such a local landmark that it was featured in the fourth episode of The Studio and has been seen in films like La La Land and A Star Is Born.

What To Do There: Since the Chateau Marmont is a hotel, you could always stay here during your trip. However, it’s a bit pricey, with rooms starting at $740 a night. If you’re not willing to splurge, you can get lunch or dinner at the hotel’s restaurant.

Insider Tip: Lunch may be easier on your budget, but portions are a little small and not cheap. I was still hungry after enjoying a grilled salmon ($48), Streetcar cocktail ($26), and brownie sundae ($14). You’re not going for the food, though. It’s all about the atmosphere at the Chateau, so enjoy the retro, Old Hollywood glamour vibes. The garden patio is gorgeous, you definitely feel like you’ve time-traveled to the 1940s, and you never know who you might run into or see having a work lunch.

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Stay At The Millennium Biltmore Hotel

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Neighborhood: Downtown Los Angeles (506 S. Grand Ave.)

Why It’s Iconic: Swifties will recognize the Millennium Biltmore as the location from her “Delicate” music video, but much like the Chateau Marmont, this hotel has a long history of Hollywood lore. It was where the Academy Awards were held from 1932 to 1942, and it’s been featured in Ghostbusters, Beverly Hills Cop, and even an episode of Glee.

What To Do There: A stay at the Millennium Biltmore is much more affordable than the Chateau, so I recommend spending at least one night here. Depending on when your trip is, rooms can start at $97 a night. Since you’re in the area, visit other filming locations in DTLA like the Santee Alley from Bridesmaids, Angels Flight from La La Land, and Union Station from Catch Me if You Can.

Aside from the Biltmore, Swift also filmed a part of her “Delicate” video at the Golden Gopher 11 minutes away by foot. Harry Style filmed “Aperture” at the Westin Bonaventure Hotel, and BTS shot their “Black Swan” music video at the Los Angeles Theatre, both also in Downtown.

Insider Tip: Pack a swimsuit for the pool. I spent a lot of my time at the Millennium Biltmore exploring every area I could, like the fitness center downstairs. Not only are there saunas for guests to enjoy after working out, but there’s also an indoor pool that looks like something out of an old Hollywood mansion. This is actually where they filmed the pool scene in Cruel Intentions with Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe.

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Take A Stroll By The Los Feliz 3

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Neighborhood: Los Feliz (1822 N Vermont Ave.)

Why It’s Iconic: There’s nothing quite like seeing a movie in one of L.A.’s iconic theaters, like the Los Feliz 3. This vintage spot, which first opened in 1935, maintains its old-school charm — you have to purchase tickets at the box office the day of rather than buying them online.

The Los Feliz neighborhood is where Noah (Adam Brody) and Joanne (Kristen Bell) went on their first date in Nobody Wants This Season 1. They grabbed ice cream, likely from Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams on Hillhurst Avenue, and went for a walk on Vermont Avenue before stopping in front of the Los Feliz 3 for their first kiss.

What To Do There: I highly recommend seeing a movie at the Los Feliz 3 or just visiting the neighborhood for some ice cream. There’s also a coffee shop on almost every single corner on Hillhurst Avenue, and Little Dom’s nearby is a great restaurant for celeb spotting.

Insider Tip: If you’re a fan of Walt Disney, Los Feliz is the location of his first office at 4651 Kingswell Avenue. The company’s first studio is now a Gelson’s grocery store at 2725 Hyperion Avenue, and Griffith Park has the merry-go-round that inspired him to create Disneyland.

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Visit Stars Hollow On The Warner Bros. Studio Tour

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Neighborhood: Burbank (3400 Warner Blvd.)

Why It’s Iconic: The Warner Bros. Studio is open to the public through tours, and it’s my favorite movie lot to visit because I’m such a fan of Gilmore Girls, Friends, and other shows that have filmed there.

What To Do There: Book a studio tour ($76), and make sure to mention your favorite shows and movies that have filmed on the lot. Your tour guide will do their best to point out any specific locations or even take you off the cart to walk around in some places, like Stars Hollow from Gilmore Girls. After your hour-long tour, you’ll get to a self-guided portion where you can take a pic on the Central Perk set, grab a Friends-themed coffee, and explore a Harry Potter experience with a chance to get sorted into your Hogwarts house.

Insider Tip: My current fangirl fixation is The Pitt. Unfortunately, there isn’t much to see from the show on the lot, since it all takes place inside soundstages. However, our tour guide mentioned that a good time for fans to come is when the show is filming, because you might see some extras walking around outside. The nearby Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center was also used for exterior scenes, so you could drive by to spot some filming locations. (Just remember it’s an actual hospital, so you don’t want to get in the way of any IRL Dr. Robby.)

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Enjoy A Burger At George’s 50’s Diner

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Neighborhood: Long Beach (4390 Atlantic Ave.)

Why It’s Iconic: This retro spot is where they filmed scenes for Fiona’s Diner in A Cinderella Story starring Hilary Duff and Chad Michael Murray.

What To Do There: Stop by for a budget-friendly and delicious lunch. You really can’t go wrong with a classic burger, milkshake, and fries.

Insider Tip: While you’re in Long Beach, visit the historic Queen Mary hotel, where the Jonas Brothers filmed their “S.O.S.” music video. Juan Rodriguez Cabrillo High School was used as William McKinley High School on Glee, and Rose Towers was Emma Stone’s apartment building in La La Land.

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Go Bowling At Bowlium Lanes

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Neighborhood: Montclair (4666 Holt Blvd.)

Why It’s Iconic: Parts of Euphoria Season 3 were filmed on the Warner Bros. Studios lot, but you can also visit places from the show in and around L.A. In Season 2, Maddy, Jules, Kat, and Ethan go bowling at Bowlium Lanes.

What To Do There: You should reserve a lane ahead of time for your crew (around $65 for 80 minutes), and make sure to enjoy the arcade, diner, and Googie architecture in the bar lounge while you’re there. Don’t forget to take a pic outside. This is where Maddy and Jules have their heart-to-heart in Season 2, Episode 2 under the red lights.

Insider Tip: On the way to Montclair from L.A., stop at the Milk corner store that Fezco (Angus Cloud) worked at. The IRL filming location is a former Alta Dena Dairy on 9201 E. Las Tunas Drive.

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Get Dinner At Laurel Grill

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Neighborhood: Culver City (9300 Culver Blvd. Suite 210)

Why It’s Iconic: This popular eatery is where Connor Storrie was working as a waiter when he booked Heated Rivalry.

What To Do There: As an Ilya Rosanov fan, you’ve got to treat yourself to a date night at Laurel Grill. Some items may be a bit pricey like the $44 baby back ribs, but the portions are great. I was very satisfied with my gnocchi ($26) and espresso martini ($18). Afterward, walk around the Culver Steps, which is a total vibe and right next to the Culver Studios where they filmed The Nanny, Arrested Development, and Cougar Town.

Insider Tip: Culver City is home to many more filming locations like the Overland Mini Mart from Superbad, and Dunder Mifflin from The Office Season 1 was at 3322 La Cienega Place. The Culver Hotel in downtown was also where all the Munchkins stayed while filming The Wizard of Oz at the old MGM lot (now Sony Pictures Studios) nearby.

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Feel 22 At Point Dume Beach

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Neighborhood: Malibu (6800 Westward Beach Rd.)

Why It’s Iconic: Swift filmed the beach scenes from her “22” music video here. Point Dume was also used for seaside scenes in Iron Man, The Princess Diaries, The O.C., and Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle.

What To Do There: If you’re planning a beach day, you might as well choose a location with pop culture significance. Pick a spot near the rocks so you can re-create scenes from Swift’s music video. I highly suggest staying late, because there’s nothing like a California sunset.

Insider Tip: Bring some good shoes along with your sandals to hike to the top of the cliff.

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Dine Out At The Smoke House Restaurant

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Neighborhood: Burbank (4420 Lakeside Dr.)

Why It’s Iconic: The Smoke House Restaurant, located across from the Warner Bros. Studios, is another spot with a lot of Hollywood history. This is where stars like Judy Garland, Robert Redford, and George Clooney would dine while filming their shows and movies throughout the years since its founding in 1946. It’s also been used in La La Land and on The Office.

What To Do There: Just like the Hollywood A-listers, you’ll want to grab lunch here on one of your days in L.A. You could even make a reservation for after your studio tour.

Insider Tip: Make sure to get the famous garlic bread ($5), and bring your appetite. Unlike the Chateau Marmont, the Smoke House’s portions are huge, very filling, and decently priced. I was so satisfied with my New York steak sandwich ($26) and crème brûlée ($10).

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Go For A Hike To The Sepulveda Dam

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Neighborhood: Van Nuys (15758 Burbank Blvd.)

Why It’s Iconic: The Sepulveda Dam has been used in films like Iron Man 2 and The Fast and the Furious, but ARMY will recognize it as the location from BTS’ “On” music video.

What To Do There: Getting to the dam is a hike, so you’ll want to bring some friends and map out your trek. Once you’re there, re-create BTS’ video by doing your own version of the “On” dance, or snap some pics like RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook.

Insider Tip: I had a hard time getting to the actual area where BTS filmed, and there are not a lot of easy directions to follow. I recommend parking at the Sepulveda Basin Wildlife Reserve and following a walking path while looking at a map on your phone. You can also spot the dam while driving where the 101 meets the 405, if you don’t want to go for a hike.