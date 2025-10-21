Joe Jonas Has Thoughts About Taylor Swift's The Life Of A Showgirl

Travis Kelce may be the muse for most of Taylor Swift’s new album, The Life of a Showgirl, but he isn’t the first guy to inspire a hit song. Back in the day, Joe Jonas was believed to be one of Swift’s first musical influences after their brief relationship in 2008. And some fans believe his presence can still be felt on Showgirl, with theories that one song may reference his recent divorce, and another sounds surprisingly similar to one of Jonas’ own singles. So, what does he make of the record? Jonas finally opened up about it.

While the singer didn’t dive into too much detail about his ex-girlfriend’s polarizing new release, he did admit to giving it a listen. “I’ve heard some of it,” Jonas said in an Oct. 20 Esquire profile. “I think she’s obviously the biggest artist out there, and I think it’s good.”

He also alluded to all the discourse around Swift’s 12 new tracks, but he’s remiss to get too caught up in the fan theories. “Everybody’s got an opinion about it,” Jonas said. “But from what I’ve heard, there are some catchy melodies.”

John Salangsang/Shutterstock

Jonas himself has been brought up in some of the recent chatter around The Life of a Showgirl. In particular, listeners have been comparing the album’s title track to the Jonas Brothers song “Cool,” sparking a heated debate around whether Swift sampled her ex’s 2019 single or not.

Swifties also believe Jonas may be referenced in the biting track “CANCELLED!” with a theory emerging that the song could be about Swift’s friendship with Jonas’ ex-wife Sophie Turner. The lyrics mention that Swift has developed a bond with a pal who has “matching scars,” which is believed to be a nod to how Swift publicly supporter Turner amid her divorce from Jonas. The British spelling of the track title also seems to be a hint that it is inspired by a friend from across the pond.

But it sounds like Jonas isn’t getting involved in any of those discussions, and is happy to just focus on the “catchy melodies” instead.