Taylor Swift Reveals If She'll Tour The Life Of A Showgirl

Every showgirl need her stage, right? After Taylor Swift released her 12th studio album The Life of a Showgirl, there was one question on every Swiftie’s mind: Are any live performances in the works? But after Swift spent nearly two years on one of the biggest world tours ever, it’s unlikely that she’ll jump back on stage so quickly. In a new interview, Swift has revealed whether she’ll mount a Life of a Showgirl tour, and unfortunately, fans will have to wait a bit before Swift hits the road again.

On TLOAS release day, Swift told Greg James on BBC Radio One that she does not have “an itch” to tour the new album at the moment. “No. No, I’m going to be really honest with you: I am so tired when I think about doing it again,” Swift said. “Because I want to do it really really well again.”

The response isn’t surprising, considering the pop star spent all of 2023 and 2024 on her massive Eras Tour. Swift spoke about how, while she loved that experience, it was also incredibly taxing. “I had so much fun on that tour,” Swift said. “It was obviously the most exhausting challenge ever, physically. But I’ll never forget seeing what I saw – I could see everyone from the stage. I don’t think they know that. I have incredible vision. I could see [the crowd’s] experience and their joy, and that fed me. Like that fueled me, even when I was exhausted and tired.”

John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Swift emphasized that she’s enjoying her time off stage now that the Eras Tour is over. “I am so good right now. My joints are good. I bake, I have hobbies again,” Swift said. “I could only do the Eras Tour when I was on the Eras Tour, and that’s two years of just having no other hobbies. So now I have the hobbies again.”

From how she spoke, it sounds like Swift is happy to relax a little bit during her Showgirl era. She does have a wedding to plan, after all!