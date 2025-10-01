How To Prep For The Emotional Crash-Out Of A Taylor Swift Album Release

A new Taylor Swift album season is upon us. This is not a drill: In just a few days, the singer will be dropping her 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, promptly at midnight Eastern time. For many, Oct. 3 will be like any other day — some might even choose to disengage with Taylor mania entirely (what a peaceful existence that must be). But for those of us who live and die by our Mastermind, it’s a day that requires almost militant precision and preparation. One cannot go into a Taylor Swift album drop unprepared.

You might think I’m calling my fellow Swifties out. No, no, no, I’m calling the rest of you in. I welcome you to my deranged little rituals, the only way to truly prepare for the emotional crash-out that is coming our way. While you wait for TLOAS, try out these strategies and thank me later:

Check your horoscope. One does not press play on a new TS album feeling emotionally well-adjusted. To truly appreciate her prose, you have to be a little bit fragile. Enter: the Co-Star horoscope app. You know that professional line your therapist draws so as not to say something that will deeply offend you? That’s exactly the kind of thing Co-Star charges you $8.99 a month to read about in your relationship analysis. “Your rationality sometimes seems soulless” is an exact quote. Reading that brutally honest horoscope will put you in exactly the kind of headspace to listen to whatever the hell a song titled “Eldest Daughter” is about.

Stalk someone's social media.

Get bangs.

John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Consult with your financial adviser. Just as you must commune with the stars, your ex’s DMs, and the blunt edge of your hairstylist’s scissors, so too must you get aligned with your finances. Now is not the time to make frivolous purchases — especially when there is a $70 album-specific, orange bedazzled cardigan on the line. God forbid she announces a surprise tour. How quickly can you finance a loan? Is there a kidney you can part with? I have a black market buyer on standby just in case she decides to debut that rumored Vegas residency.

Be kind to straight men.

Seek revenge on straight men.

Channel your inner showgirl.

Set up your own pap walk. In that same vein, treat every public outing like the paparazzi are hiding behind a trash can. Cross every street in slow-mo. Wear sunglasses at night. Walk your dog like Deuxmoi is going to publish blind items about it. Behave like everyone is saying you're the most shameless woman this town has ever seen — it's what a proper showgirl would do.

However you choose to prepare for The Life of a Showgirl, just remember not to be deterred by the opinions of anyone around you. After all, the most annoying man you know is going to treat his fantasy football draft like it’s brain surgery. Why should a new Taylor Swift album be taken any less seriously? Godspeed, and good luck.