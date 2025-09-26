An autumn reset usually denotes tidying your home, going through your drawers, and maybe trying out a new workout routine, but this year, it has astrological connotations. October brings the end of the tumultuous eclipse season, meaning a spiritual restoration is upon us, as well.

That’s not to say that the cosmos don’t have anything up their sleeve this month. On Oct. 6, Mercury enters Scorpio, a shift sure to impact communication for a few signs. This is immediately followed by the fiery Aries full moon on Oct. 7. The new moon in Libra arrives on Oct. 21, right before the sign’s season ends, and the sun enters Scorpio on Oct. 22. On the same day, Neptune continues its retrograde, reentering Pisces. And, on Oct. 23, Jupiter squares Chiron.

The theme of the past eclipse season was one of surrender — and as it comes to a close, the dust is beginning to settle. Now, it’s time to sweep up the remaining dust bunnies, and move forward with a renewed sense of calm and clarity.

Some Signs Will Feel October’s Astrology More Than Others

This October will be bountiful for Aries, Aquarians, and Libras, says astrologer Catherine Gerdes. These lucky signs will find themselves with more opportunities than their astrological siblings this month. Aquarians, however, will also face notable challenges or major changes, over the next few weeks, alongside Virgos and Cancers.

Ahead, Gerdes shares each zodiac sign’s horoscope for October 2025.

Aries (March 21 - April 19) SolStock/E+/Getty Images Dear Aries, October can be an era of great personal growth — if you let it. As Neptune and Saturn return together to your 12th house, you’ll find yourself in familiar territory, but look at the relative safety of this space as an opportunity to push your emotional comfort zone. “What do you allow to hold you back?” Gerdes asks. “What feelings did you bury that could use a little TLC?” The end of this month will provide a chance to heal from old wounds, and to move forward unburdened by the past.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) This month, Taurus, you might find yourself questioning your friendships. Saturn’s return to your house of community invites you to consider whether you’re really feeling supported by your relationships. Are they there for you in hard times, too? On the bright side, your creative juices are flowing this October. Keep your eyes peeled for opportunities for artistic collaboration. “This is a great month for putting the work into a group activity that really showcases your talents to the world,” Gerdes says.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) Apologies in advance, dear Gemini — it’s time to talk about your career. No doubt, you’ve worked hard to get to where you are. But is it the right fit? “Saturn returning to your house of recognition and goals could offer a new, critical perspective on your work, while Neptune may present a new, dreamy path,” Gerdes explains. That may sound overwhelming, but Gerdes assures you that whatever path you take will be a step towards greater recognition and connection. Be open and flexible — you never know where an untrodden path could lead.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) GCShutter/E+/Getty Images You so love to look inward, dear Cancer — now’s the time to do it. With Jupiter still transiting your sign, you might notice that more opportunities have presented themself over the past month, or that you simply feel better overall. In the second half of October, however, Jupiter forms a square to Chiron in your fellow cardinal sign of Aries. This may bring up something painful from your past, that conflicts with your desire for freedom. Embrace these hurts, and give them the attention they deserve. The way out is through.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22) “Collaboration could be at an all-time high in your life right now, but be cautious of who you invest in this month,” Gerdes warns, dear Leo. October’s transits bring a controlling energy, which could manifest itself in a friendship, a romantic partner, or a professional connection. It might be time to set yourself free from a relationship that feels suffocating.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22) Dear Virgo, you made it through eclipse season, and October will finally offer some relief from that period of intensity. Focus on recuperating this month, and restoring your energy in areas where you feel drained. During the latter half of the month, you might find that your words are sharper than usual. Wield them carefully. However, Gerdes adds, “This is a great time for starting or editing a writing project.”

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22) Jordi Salas/Moment/Getty Images Things are shifting, dear Libra, and they’re in your favor. On Oct. 13, Venus enters your sign, and your already charming energy will be absolutely magnified. This is the perfect day to organize a friendly hang-out, go on a date, or try a new restaurant. This month will feel like a breath of fresh air. The new moon in your sign, and the end of eclipse season, will provide a sense of freedom and relief for all signs, but especially yours. “You might feel compelled to speak your truth or start a new chapter,” Gerdes says. “You have a chance for a new era to start.”

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 22) This October, the truth will come out, dear Scorpio. As Mercury enters your sign on Oct. 4, you may feel tempted to make your voice heard — especially if you’ve been hesitant to speak up for the past few months. Mars is finishing its journey through your sign as well, leading you to feel more assertive than usual. Sharing your truth is important, but remember, delivery matters.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21) Sometimes, Sagittarius, the most life-changing connections are the ones you never saw coming. At the end of the month, Mercury enters your sign, and opposes Uranus in your house of partnerships. “Be open to new information making its way to you, and prepare for illuminating info from a source you might not expect,” Gerdes says. You may find yourself in a long-distance partnership, or try networking via social media.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19) Lim Weixiang - Zeitgeist Photos/E+/Getty Images It’s time to stand up for yourself, dear Capricorn. Your sense of self-worth and your finances are in focus this month — you may find that you will have to advocate for yourself in a professional environment. Thankfully, Jupiter’s position in your house of relationships could open bigger, better doors for you. “If a new professional opportunity arrives, it could offer more stability or recognition,” Gerdes says.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18) October may bring a burst of energy for you, Aquarius, but be intentional about where you spend it. On Oct. 19, Pluto stations direct from its retrograde, giving you a much-needed boost in motivation. “Be careful in relationships,” Gerdes warns you, “but move forward on a project you might’ve started earlier in the year —especially if you hit pause on it.”

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20) This month will bring long-awaited clarity, Pisces. On Oct. 17, the north node trines Mars in your fellow water sign in Scorpio. You may shed something from the past that’s holding you back, or charge headfirst towards something new, or both. On Oct. 22, Neptune in retrograde reenters your sign, and, Gerdes says, “you might take on a higher view on a troubling situation while showing yourself more grace in the process.”

Source:

Catherine Gerdes, astrologer and author