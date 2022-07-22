Setting aside some time either everyday or throughout the week to exercise is always a good idea. However, getting to the gym or a class may be hard or not in your budget right now. Luckily, there are plenty of ways to to workout at home for free. You just need some pilates at home TikToks to follow for your own workout routine.

TikTok truly has something for everyone. If you’re looking for some viral recipes to try at home or need a good LOL, you know your FYP is full of tutorials and memes. It’s also a great place to put together your own pilates workout at home. You just need to find a routine that works for you. If you’re a beginner or a pilates pro looking to target certain areas of your body, TikTok has it all. There are even pilates at home TikToks that are perfect for doing outdoors in the summertime or first thing in the morning when you need to wake up but only have 15 minutes.

If you want to get creative, you could even assemble your own unique routine from different at-home pilates TikToks. The first step is browsing these pilates at home TikToks to find the routines and pilates moves you want to follow. Then, it’s time to start to moving.

01 A 20-Minute Full Body Routine TikTok If you’re looking to work out your full body but only have 20 minutes, this is the quick pilates TikTok routine for you. TikToker @katiepierce_fit takes you through 15 pilates moves you can do to engage each area of your body. This routine includes kickbacks, leg stretches, and even push ups.

02 A Simple, At-Home Pilates Routine For something simple to start off with, try this at-home pilates workout from TikToker Madi (@luvmadeleine). This quick routine just includes leg lifts from the floor and in a plank position as well as some squats. Madi actually has quite a few at-home pilates TikToks for you to scroll through to find the one that works best with your needs.

03 A Beginning Routine For A Two-Week Pilates Challenge Get your mat out for this at-home pilates routine from TikToker Brianna Joye Kohn (@briannajoye_fitness). This is actually the first day of Kohn’s two-week pilates challenge, which means it’s great for beginners. The routine includes leg extension push ups, toe taps, and side plank reaches.

04 A Pilates At-Home Routine For Your Waist If you’d like to focus on having a “snatched waist,” this routine from TikToker @katybath works on just that. The beginner-friendly pilates TikTok includes a variety of exercises that are supposed to target your waist. While it is easy enough for beginners, it’ll still provide a good workout for anyone who is advanced as well.

05 A Fun Outdoor Pilates Routine TikTok For this simple, at-home pilates routine, you get to really work on your legs with a lot of leg and butt lifts. TikToker @luvmadeleine also performs this workout routine all outside on her deck. So, since it is the summertime, it’s the perfect time to take your mat in the backyard for an outdoor pilates workout.

06 A Beginner Full Body Pilates Routine If you’re a beginner who doesn’t have a specific area you’re working on, this full body pilates routine may be what you want to try first. In this pilates workout at home, TikToker @pilatesbyodgerel shows you six exercises you can do to get a full body burn. For a complete workout, make sure to repeat each exercise three times as well.

07 A Home Pilates Exercise For Your Legs If you just need inspo for a new pilates move to add to your workout routine you already have going on, TikToker @coachleah22 suggests this leg lift move. You’ll want to do the exercise 20 times with four reps for each side. After the last set, you’ll really start to feel the burn.

08 A Pilates Workout At Home For Your Arms And Legs This simple, at-home pilates routine from TikToker @luvmadeleine covers both your arms and legs. While it may seem easy enough, even Madi admits in the caption that the last move of this routine “is always hard.” That just means you won’t get bored following this workout at home.

09 A Small Ball Pilates Workout TikTok You can get creative with your pilates workout at home by using a small exercise ball. These pilates at home exercises by TikToker @alexapilates can really spice up your at-home routine. Along with your small exercise ball, you’ll also want to have a good mat since all of these exercises take place on the floor.

10 A Weightless Arm Pilates Workout You may think that working out your arms without weights doesn’t do much, but TikToker @blogilates shows that that’s not the case at all. In fact, this pilates workout at home covers five weightless arm exercises you can do that’ll really work your arm muscles. Each exercise also only takes one minute each to do, so you can perform this entire pilates workout at home in five minutes. You could even do it while you’re waiting for your bagel to toast and coffee to brew in the morning.

11 A Standing Legs Pilates Routine If you don’t feel like getting down on your mat, this standing legs pilates routine is a great alternative. This routine from TikToker @amandablauerpilates includes only exercises that take place while you’re standing up. You could even do this pilates at home routine in your backyard on the grass without a mat.