Taylor Swift herself will admit that one of her new songs is particularly... cocky. In fact, she says just that in the chorus of “Wood,” which may go down in history as Swift’s most sexually suggestive track ever. The retro groove sees Swift boasting about her man, especially some specific physical attributes.

“Forgive me, it sounds cocky / He ah-matized me and opened my eyes,” Swift sings in the pre-chorus, seemingly censoring herself from saying “d*ckmatized.” She doesn’t let up on the cheeky allusions as she continues: “Redwood tree, it ain't hard to see / His love was the key that opened my thighs.” Some fans are joking that this line may be a knowing wink to a 2021 tweet from an Ariana Grande stan about how Swift writes sexual lyrics.

It’s the second pre-chorus that makes it abundantly clear the song is dedicated to Travis Kelce, as if that weren’t already apparent. After praising his “magic wand” for setting her free from silly superstitions, Swift name-drops her fiancé’s podcast, New Heights:

And baby, I'll admit I've been a little superstitious / The curse on me was broken by your magic wand / Seems to be that you and me, we make our own luck / New Heights of manhood / I ain't gotta knock on wood

“Wood” marks a striking lyrical departure from Swift’s other love songs about Kelce on The Life of a Showgirl. Other romantic cuts, like “Eldest Daughter,” “Opalite,” “Honey,” and “Wi$h Li$t,” exalt the love that Swift has found in Kelce as the thing she has been searching for her whole life.

That being said, there are some other surprisingly horny lyrics on the album not just in “Wood.” In “Actually Romantic,” Swift literally gets off on a one-sided rivalry, singing “It’s kind of making me wet.” Some Swifties are joking that the sexual lines are the influence of Swift’s close friend (and the only featured artist on TLOAS) Sabrina Carpenter, who is famous for her raunchy wordplay.

Whatever the case, it sounds like Swift is totally letting loose in this new era.