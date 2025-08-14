A Body Language Expert Analyzes Taylor & Travis On New Heights

Taylor Swift made her podcasting debut on New Heights on Aug. 13. During the episode, hosted by the Kelce brothers, Swift answered questions about her relationship with Travis Kelce, her new album, and buying back her masters. All the while, her boyfriend looked on adoringly. Throughout the video podcast, Swift and Kelce’s body language dropped plenty of hints about their romance.

For Tayvis fans, the interview was a full-on Lover fest. Not only did the couple share plenty of romantic tidbits about each other (like their first time meeting), but they also stayed physically near one another throughout the taping, frequently giving each other reassuring touches. According to body language expert Patti Wood, this closeness indicates a sweet intimacy. “I like that they were overlapping and touching constantly,” she says. “At some points, their arms were totally intertwined, and you can see they were holding hands.”

That kind of connection is hard to fake. “Overall, the podcast showed how comfortable they are with each other and how in-sync they are,” Wood adds. “It’s easy to act that way in brief snippets. But this was a long, sustained video of them together, making it more notable.”

Here, Wood shares all the sweet body language moments from New Heights — including some gestures fans might have missed on their first watch.

Travis Has An “Adoring Gaze”

New Heights on YouTube

For Kelce, it’s all in the eyes. Wood says that Kelce had an “adoring gaze throughout the interview.” And as Swift spoke, he kept the focus on her. “He was energetically happy with all the questions being directed to her. He did not want any of the limelight,” Wood says.

At one point in the interview, Swift got emotional about buying back her masters. Kelce seemed to be full of pride for her. “When she’s expressing emotion and joy, he is looking at her with such happiness,” Wood says. “The look on his face was something I typically only see on men on their wedding day — that kind of love look is unusual.”

In those few moments when Kelce was *not* looking lovingly as Swift, he directed his gaze to the camera (and his brother, Jason Kelce, via Zoom) to address her comments. Frequently, he complimented her expansive vocabulary.

According to Wood, he was also conveying that same message with nonverbal cues. “When she used words like ‘esoteric’ and ‘fortuitous,’ his head nod and smile was him showing that he knows how smart she is — he wanted the public to know that he is aware of her intelligence,” Wood says.

He Provides “Comfort”

New Heights on YouTube

Kelce was a source of comfort to Swift throughout the podcast, especially when she got choked up during her masters conversation. “He rocked her forward and back — that motion is a comfort cue,” Wood says. According to her, the gesture seemed to work. “She accepted his comfort. When he started doing that, she moved in toward him, calmed down, and smiled.”

Wood notes that Kelce gave her a back hug and kissed the top of her head, too. “That was a comforting kiss. It’s typically something parents do, and it indicates that a couple has the type of relationship where they can be little kids with each other,” Wood says. “It was a way of showing her: ‘You can feel safe with me.’”

Following Swift’s emotional moment, Kelce bumped her shoulder. “It pushed her forward through the topic, and it served as a reminder of ‘I’m in this with you.’”

Their Relationship Is “Playful”

New Heights on YouTube

According to Wood, Kelce’s body language indicated that he is “right there with her” through the highs and lows. Quickly, the couple was able to transition from heavy emotions to a more playful vibe, and Wood credits Kelce with this. “He’s that person for her. He shares her joy, he’s there to comfort her, and then he wants to go back to having fun,” she says.

“As he rocked her back and forth, his head rocked back and forth, too,” Wood adds. According to her, the goofy gesture was proof that things are “playful between the two of them.”

Wood ties it back to what Swift said earlier in the podcast about Kelce being a “human exclamation point.” “This is an exclamation point moment,” Wood says.

They Can Tease Each Other

New Heights on YouTube

Kelce and Swift giggled a lot throughout the episode. At some points, Kelce had a “chin-up laugh,” according to Wood. “That happens when a person is so filled with happiness that their head goes back and their chin goes up,” Wood says. “That kind of laugh cannot be faked.”

Reminder: Swift also sings about this exact kind of laughter in “Begin Again” on Red: “And you throw your head back laughing/ Like a little kid.”

It’s also worth noting that this laughter was in direct response to Swift, which hints at their dynamic as a couple. “She knows she can tease him and that he’s gonna respond joyfully and laugh,” Wood adds.

They Have An “Intimate” Connection

New Heights on YouTube

During the interview, Swift thanked New Heights for her romance with Kelce. At that moment, she framed her hands around his face, saying, “Thanks for this. Look at this.” Kelce then kissed her palm — a gesture that Wood notes was very “intimate.”

“She very tenderly framed his face, highlighting him,” Wood says. “This is an example of a nonverbal call-and-response. His response to her making it about him was to show how much he loves her.”

Per Wood, Kelce deciding to kiss Swift’s palm in that moment showed he feels an “intimate adoration” for her.

“It’s so sweet,” Wood added — which is a good way to sum up this entire interview, TBH.