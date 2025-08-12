The world’s favorite agent of chaos is back. On Aug. 12, Taylor Swift announced her 12th studio album, The Life Of A Showgirl, in a promotional video for her appearance on the New Heights podcast, coming out Aug. 13.

In the clip, Swift — who was sitting beside Travis Kelce — pulled out a suitcase with “T.S.” on it. “So I wanted to show you something,” she told Jason Kelce over Zoom. “This is my brand new album, The Life Of A Showgirl.” Cue the celebration from Jason — and apparently, a ton of confetti. When the camera focused back on Travis, he was covered in glitter, cheering, “TS12!”

As of publication, the video has over 4 million likes. Fans on X, formerly called Twitter, celebrated the announcement, too. “almost forgot the entire point of being alive is getting to experience a new taylor swift album,” one tweeted. Another wrote, “the concept of another taylor swift fall album with the same vibes as red but instead all about a true love instead of a true heartbreak….”

There are plenty of theories about the new album, but Swift hasn’t shared many details herself. Here’s what fans know so far.

The Release Date Is A Mystery

JULIEN DE ROSA/AFP/Getty Images

Swift did not share The Life Of A Showgirl’s release date with her album announcement, but it could be a long wait. On her website, TS12 products (like the vinyl, cassette, and CD) are available for “pre pre-order,” which does not sound promising for those hoping for a quick release.

Sabrina Carpenter May Be Featured

TAS2024/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Swift did not spill on the tracklist for the album yet, either. However, fans believe that a Sabrina Carpenter collaboration is in the works. Before the Aug. 12 announcement, Taylor Nation teased a new era. “Thinking about when she said ‘See you next era…’ ❤️‍🔥,” they captioned the Instagram post, featuring plenty of photos of Swift wearing orange (the color scheme of the album).

Most of the photos were solo pics of Swift, but there was one other musician featured: Carpenter. Plenty of fans caught onto Carpenter’s surprising presence in the carousel. “WAIT IS THE LAST PIC A HINT FOR A SONG WITH SABRINA?????” one commented on Taylor Nation’s post.

Carpenter’s website also had a hint. The homepage shows the date of Swift’s announcement (August 12, 2025) with no additional context.

Taylor Dropped A Playlist To Celebrate

Kevin Mazur/TAS24/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Following the announcement, Swift shared a public playlist on Spotify, titled, “And, baby, that’s show business for you ❤️‍🔥.” She put some of her most popular pop-forward tracks from Red, 1989, and Reputation, including “22,” “Shake It Off,” and “Style.”

Fans have also pointed out that all the songs on the playlist were produced by Max Martin and Shellback — indicating that they might be the only producers on the album. It would be a departure from Swift’s most recent releases, which are often produced by Jack Antonoff and Aaron Dessner.

“Jack antonoff I love you and your synthesizer dearly and will defend you until the day I die but max martin and shellback I am welcoming you back with arms wide open,” one fan tweeted about the rumors.