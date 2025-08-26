It’s A Love Story! Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Are Engaged

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are officially engaged. Swift and Kelce made the announcement in a joint Instagram post on Aug. 26, sharing photos from the proposal. “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” they captioned the photos, adding Swift’s song “So High School” (which is about her romance with Kelce).

For the milestone, the couple was in a rose garden, surrounded by flowers. They shared five photos from the proposal, including a close-up of the stunning diamond ring and a photo of Kelce kneeling.

The couple started dating in 2023 after Kelce discussed his crush on Swift on his New Heights podcast. Over the past two years, they have not shared too many details about their romance. However, in an Aug. 13 episode of the Kelce brothers’ podcast, Swift did open up about how their relationship began.

“I owe a lot to this podcast. This podcast got me a boyfriend ever since Travis decided to use it as his personal dating app about two years ago,” she said on the show. “I was like, if this guy isn't crazy, which is a big if, this is sort of what I've been writing songs about wanting to happen to me since I was a teenager.”

During the episode, Kelce also opened up about his first impressions of Swift after seeing her perform on the Eras Tour and then meeting her. “She blew me away. I had never experienced something so mesmerizing on stage and then so real and so beautiful in person,” he said. “I get you in a room, and it’s like I’ve known you forever. It was like the easiest conversation I ever had. It was so much fun that it just knocked my socks off.”

“I give the Eras Tour credit because if I had never went to that show ... I would have never went on [the podcast] and told everybody how butt hurt I was,” he continued. “I'd never just been so engulfed in the curiosity of who you were.”

Congrats to the happy couple!