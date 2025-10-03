Donna Kelce just got a new favorite Taylor Swift song. A couple weeks before Swift released The Life of a Showgirl, Travis Kelce shared that his mom has been putting pressure on him to have children with the pop star now that they’re about to be married. And now, Swift is opening up about her family plans on the romantic new love song “Wi$h Li$t.”

When the TLOAS tracklist was first unveiled, “Wi$h Li$t” immediately stood out due to its unique styling. But it didn’t turn out to be the Ke$ha-inspired, party bop that some fans were thinking. Instead, it’s a love song in which Swift rhapsodizes about how Travis Kelce is her only desire in the world. Those dollar signs actually represent the common wishes that she no longer craves, like prestigious awards, expensive fashions, and viral videos.

More specifically, Swift paints a picture of what her married like with Kelce will look like, which includes her dream of starting a family with the NFL star:

I just want you / Have a couple kids, got the whole block looking like you / We tell the world to leave us the f*ck alone, and they do / Wow / Got me dreaming ‘bout a driveway with a basketball hoop / What’s up? Settle down / Got a wish list, I just want you

In the bridge, Swift gushes about how Kelce has answered all her prayers for a perfect partner: “I made wishes on all of the stars, / ‘Please God, bring me a best friend who I think is hot’ / I thought I had it right once, twice, but I did not / You caught me off my guard.”

To further emphasize just how clear her picture of a quiet, suburban life with Kelce and a couple kids is, Swift leads into the final chorus by singing, “Hope I get what I want / ‘Cuz I know what I want.”