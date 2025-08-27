There’s a new number-one track on Travis Kelce’s playlist. Ahead of Taylor Swift releasing her 12th studio album The Life of a Showgirl, Kelce teased Swifties by revealing how frequently he’s been listening to the not-yet-released music, even singling out one song as his favorite. And it’s definitely an interesting choice, considering fans had already developed a theory that Kelce may be the inspiration behind this particular song.

While still riding the high of announcing his engagement to Swift, Kelce previewed his new fiancée’s music during the Aug. 27 episode of his New Heights podcast. “I’m gonna go ahead and keep poking the bear to all the Swifties,” Kelce said. “I keep listening to this album and I know she mentioned that it’s gonna be a lot more pop beats and everything, but it’s still so poetic and her melodies and her references and stuff.”

Kelce has previously hinted to hearing Swift’s unreleased music, but since his wife-to-be finally announced The Life of a Showgirl on his podcast two weeks prior, he can now speak about his love for the new era more openly. After adding that he’s been “dancing throughout the house” to Showgirl, Kelce named the song that stands out most to him.

“I think ‘Opalite’ might be my favorite,” Kelce said. “At least right now, every time it comes on, I always catch myself [vibing].”

Gareth Cattermole/TAS24/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The choice will undoubtedly add fuel to the already brewing theory that Swift wrote “Opalite” about her relationship with Kelce. Though Swifties don’t have anything to go on aside from the track’s name, fans have become convinced the gemstone’s aquamarine color was chosen to match Kelce’s green-blue eyes, along with the fact that Kelce’s birth stone is the opal.

Beyond the possible romantic connection, Kelce’s pick may also give fans an idea of what “Opalite” will sound like, given the NFL star’s taste in Swift songs. In the past, Kelce has revealed that while he’s of course a big fan of The Tortured Poets Department (particularly the song he so clearly inspired), his favorite of Swift’s eras has always been 1989, with “Blank Space” as his all-time fave. So, if he’s sonically drawn to “Opalite,” it might just have the dance-ready pop banger vibes of a 1989 song.

But sadly, all fans can do for now is keep waiting until The Life of a Showgirl drops on Oct. 3 to actually hear “Opalite” for themselves.