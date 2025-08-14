Why Swifties Think The Life Of A Showgirl Is Reputation's Sister Album

Before Taylor Swift announced her 12th album The Life of a Showgirl, her fans were convinced that she was actually preparing to re-release her 2017 record Reputation. Though Swift put a damper on that theory, recently revealing she may abandon her re-recording project after obtaining control of her masters, it does seem like she is returning to her Reputation sound and aesthetics with Showgirl. The various details Swift has revealed about the new work all point to the album being a spiritual successor of Reputation.

Swift finally lifted the lid on The Life of a Showgirl during her Aug. 13 appearance on the New Heights podcast, revealing this era is largely inspired by what was going on behind the scenes while Swift spent nearly two years traversing the globe on her massive Eras Tour. The theme calls to mind the other album that Swift made about the height of her omnipresent fame — Reputation.

And as new details about Showgirl have taken the stage, it sounds more and more convincing that this is going to be a sister album to Rep.

1. The Album Art

Reputation was noted for its black-and-white aesthetic, while Showgirl’s main color is orange. However, fans have pointed out how orange also figured into the Reputation era, and there’s a reason the artwork Swift has released for the new record is reminiscent of Rep’s photography. On New Heights, Swift confirmed the album’s art was shot by the photographers that she previously worked with on Reputation.

2. The Producers

The photographers aren’t the only part of the Showgirl team Swift has brought back from her Reputation era. She confirmed the new album is produced by Max Martin and Shellback, whom she has not worked with since her 2017 album.

3. “Elizabeth Taylor”

The Showgirl tracklist also has a telling nod to Reputation. The second track is titled “Elizabeth Taylor,” the iconic actress that Swift has previously referenced on Rep’s opening song “Ready For It?”

4. A Single, Non-Deluxe Album

Swift surprised her fans by confirming on New Heights that she is not adding any extra songs to the 12-song tracklist for Showgirl, abandoning her frequent recent trend of amending her albums with deluxe editions or surprise double albums. Swifties have pointed out that the pop star made a similar choice when releasing Reputation.