Travis Kelce is feeling more than just the alchemy. Turns out, he may have already gotten to listen to his girlfriend Taylor Swift’s next album. And from what he’s indicated, it’s going to sound very different from The Tortured Poets Department.

Kelce let it slip that he may have heard Swift’s new music during his Jan. 13 appearance on The Pat McAfee Show. McAfee mentioned that he’s heard a lot about “f*ckboys” on Swift’s past albums, but now he thinks the next one will have songs about good guys. “There might be a few,” Kelce replied. “I don’t know. There might be a few.”

The Chiefs star played coy when McAfee followed that up by asking if he’s heard these new songs. “I can’t say any of that. I hear music everywhere,” Kelce said. However, when McAfee asked if he offers motivation to Swift when he happens to hear something he likes, Kelce opened up a bit more. “Oh yeah. Come on now, you know it,” Kelce said. “I’ll never chime in, but you already know I’m here to support it. I’m here to see where it can go.”

Swift has yet to indicate whether she’s crafting a new studio album, so Kelce’s revelation seems like a solid clue for Swifties that new music may arrive sooner than expected. Most fans assumed Swift would drop one of her remaining re-releases (either Reputation (Taylor’s Version) or Taylor Swift (Taylor’s Version)) before following up Tortured Poets with a brand-new album. But Swift has always been one to zig when fans predict her to zag.

Elsewhere in the McAfee interview, Kelce gave his girlfriend a not-so-subtle shoutout when describing his excitement for the upcoming NFL playoffs. “I’m fired up, man. I’m feeling 22 all over again, baby. Let’s go,” Kelce exclaimed.

The remark immediately got McAfee singing the chorus to Swift’s single “22.” “I was hoping you caught the reference, baby,” Kelce said while laughing.

Kelce also confirmed Swift will be in attendance when the Chiefs play the Houston Texans on Jan. 18. Clearly, the tortured poet is gone, and Swift is in her loved-up cheerleader era.