Donna Kelce “Put Some Pressure” On Travis To Have Kids

There’s definitely a hierarchy in the Kelce family. During a Sept. 22 episode of The New Heights podcast, Travis and Jason Kelce discussed how their mom, Donna Kelce, chooses her favorite — and according to them, it’s all about who has the grandchildren.

Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders, who was a guest on the episode, joked about “ranking” his own children. “Y’all, parents rank y'all. Y’all just don't know,” Sanders told the Kelce brothers. “No, for sure. Mom’s always had Travis number one. I do know,” Jason said, discussing how Donna ranked him against his brother.

However, Travis argued that things have changed since Jason became a father. “Listen, right now, Mom has Jason number one because he has kids,” Travis said. Jason and Kylie Kelce welcomed their first daughter in 2019. They are now parents to four girls: Wyatt, Elliott, Bennett, and Finley.

“That is true. She has said that. She has made that comment. She’s put some pressure on him,” Jason confirmed. Sanders then added to the pressure, asking Travis, “What you waiting on, Dad? So what you waiting on?”

Travis laughed off the question while Sanders joked about pregnancy “close calls.” Afterward, the trio quickly switched to another subject.

Jamie Squire/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Though Travis may have lost his favorite status, ranking as second best has not stopped Donna from celebrating the tight end’s engagement to Taylor Swift, which they announced on Aug. 26. According to a People source, Donna has been feeling “sentimental” about Travis and Swift taking this next step in their relationship.

“Donna is already saving little things from this time like photos, notes, and flowers,” an insider told the outlet. “She is very sentimental about it. She wants to remember every detail, so she has been holding onto mementos from their first days as an engaged couple.”

The celebrations did not stop with mementos. Donna also updated her cover photo on Facebook to a screenshot of a fan’s tweet about the engagement. The post featured childhood pictures of Travis and Swift with the caption, “THEY ARE GETTING MARRIED.”