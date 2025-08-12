Travis Kelce might be the king of manifestation. Over two years ago, the Chiefs player used the art of friendship bracelets to speak his relationship with Taylor’s Swift into existence. And that’s not all he managed to manifest. Right before they began dating, Kelce shared that he hoped his future partner would be similar to his mom, Donna Kelce. Apparently, he got his wish on that front, too.

ICYMI, back in September 2023, Kelce appeared on Kristin Cavallari’s Let’s Be Honest podcast and described his dream girl. "My mother is an absolute angel, so I kind of base... who I look at in a significant other based off of how kind-hearted and sweet my mother is,” he said at the time. “You've got to have some sort of sweetness to you.”

Finding someone who was “grounded” was another necessity. “If you're arrogant or you think you're snooty or higher or above people, that's the biggest turn-off for me,” he added.

It sounds like Kelce got exactly what he was looking for. During his interview for GQ’s September cover story, Kelce commented on having the same “morals” and “values” as Swift. Plus, he detailed Swift and Donna’s similarities. “Their kindness, their genuineness, their ability to say hello to everyone in the room,” he said. “Their ability to show love and support no matter what. And on top of that, their work ethic. I saw my mother reach goals that she had set for herself, go from being a teller to working all the way up in the KeyBank building.”

Jamie Squire/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

According to the interviewer, thinking about his mom’s determination made him a little choked up. “I’ve seen Taylor do the exact same thing of setting goals for herself and exceeding the expectations and really captivating the world in that regard,” he added.

Kelce has always been candid about admiring Swift’s work ethic, and this interview was no exception. “People gravitate towards how she performs and how she makes it feel like the entire stadium is in this little room with her. She is so good at mesmerizing everybody and making everybody feel like it’s an intimate situation,” he said in the interview. “I think that alone — there is so much calm and coolness. She’s beautiful. She’s up there making everyone feel at ease.”