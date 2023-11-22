Ever since Travis Kelce took his relationship with Taylor Swift public, his whole family — including mom Donna Kelce — has gotten the Swiftie treatment. During games, countless fans jump on social media to dissect Mama Kelce and Taylor’s every interaction at games, and the mom of two has arguably become as beloved by Swifties as she is by supporters of the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.

Known as the “Travis Kelce effect” on TikTok, people are pursuing their crushes a la Travis “shooting his shot” — and Mama Kelce tells Elite Daily she’s a big fan of the approach in an exclusive interview during the Nov. 20 Chiefs versus Eagles game. The 71-year-old was there rooting for both Travis and Jason (wearing Taylor-coded Chiefs and Eagles friendship bracelets), and promoting a partnership with Barefoot Wine. After Taylor attended the Chiefs game on Sept. 24, there was a 63% jump in female viewers ages 18 to 49 watching NFL games, according to data from Roku TV, and now Mama Kelce is ready to raise a glass to new fans and chat about football through her new collab.

Below, the half Chiefs, half Eagles fan opens up about being in the public eye, her best advice for shooting your shot, and why she thinks Taylor is a “special person.”

Elite Daily: This Barefoot campaign is celebrating all of these new fans who may not know a lot about football. What’s it been like getting all this attention around Travis and your family recently?

DK: I think it’s awesome. I always like to introduce people to football as well as to wine — I think it’s one of those things that’s really fun. You don’t have to be an expert at either. I’m just so glad that there are so many new people coming in because they can enjoy it as much as I’ve enjoyed things over my career and my life.

ED: Speaking of wine, do you have any go-to hangover tips?

DK: It’s been a while, but I usually don’t overindulge. It wasn’t fun as a parent to wake up and not be able to be coherent with your children. But I think just eat, drink a lot of water, and just give it time.

ED: People are saying they're inspired to shoot their shot with their crush because of Travis. Recently, you said you’re happy he shot for the stars. How do you feel about him having this impact?

DK: It’s awesome. You’re never going to achieve your dreams, do what you want, or find that person that you really care about unless you open up and you’re vulnerable. And it’s so important to try to find that person or find that career that you really want. You’re not going to get it if you never ask for it.

When I was at work, women would come up to me and ask me, “What’s the one piece of advice you could give me to become a vice president in a bank?” And I said, “If you want something, ask for it. Don’t expect anyone to ever give it to you. You have to let them know that that’s what you want.” And that’s what he basically does.

ED: Do you have any advice for shooting your shot?

DK: If you truly believe that you can be who you want to be in life, I think it’s important that you persevere because perseverance and hard work trumps talent any day.

ED: Similarly, Drew Barrymore said she was re-inspired by how much Travis and Taylor are putting their romance out there in public — like Taylor changing her song lyrics to “Karma” to reference him. What do you think about that?

DK: They’re telling their story how they want to, and I think that’s important to let them do that.

ED: What’s your advice for dealing with being in the public eye?

DK: Be yourself. Don’t try to put on any airs. Just be who you are, and I think people can relate to you.

ED: You previously said you loved the Eras tour movie. What did you love about it?

DK: I’ve listened to a different genre my whole life. So I went to the movie to find out what it was all about and how important it was for me to understand the type of music that she sang. What inspired me was that it was very artistic. She’s just amazing. As an entertainer, she can command an entire stadium, and she can reach out and make them feel like they’re special. And I think that’s a special person that can do that.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.