Donna Kelce Said She’s “Glad” Travis Is “Happy” Dating Taylor

It seems like Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s relationship has won over Donna Kelce, Travis’ mom. After Travis made an appearance at Taylor’s Buenos Aires Eras Tour on Nov. 11, videos of him at the show went viral, including his reaction to Taylor giving him a shoutout during “Karma” and the couple’s post-concert kiss. Turns out, Donna has seen all the fan-favorite moments — and she has thoughts on their growing relationship.

When asked if she’d seen the viral videos from the concert, Donna confirmed that she had. “It’s kinda hard not to see it. It’s all over the place, but you know what? They’re making their own story, and they’re telling it their way,” she told Access Hollywood on Nov. 15. “That’s as good as it gets ... I can’t say anything except for I’m just glad that he’s happy.”

That same day, she gave a similar quote to Extra. “They’re making their own story, and I just — I don’t even have to say anything,” Donna said. “They’re doing it all themselves, so they’re telling their story.”

In a different Nov. 15 interview, Donna talked about being “totally enthralled” when she saw the Eras Tour movie at an Orlando move theater on Nov. 12. "I did see it and I did like it. It was awesome," Donna told People, adding that Taylor was “extremely, extremely talented.”

It seems like Donna is having fun seeing how Taylor and Travis’ romance plays out. When her sons, Travis and Jason Kelce, discussed Travis’ appearance at the Buenos Aires show, they joked about converting Scott Swift (Taylor’s dad and long-time Eagles fan) to the Chiefs fandom. (Scott was photographed wearing a Chiefs lanyard at the concert.)

In a post on the New Heights podcast’s Instagram, the brothers shared quotes from the Nov. 15 episode. Jason spoke directly to Scott, “You’re gonna let this man’s devilishly good looks and relationship with your daughter from a lifetime fandom, Scott. This is ridiculous.” Travis responded, “Got him over to the good side, baby.” Donna chimed in too, commenting on the post, “😂😂😂😂😂😂.”

Since Taylor and Travis started seeing each other, Donna has had quite a few public interactions with the “Karma” singer. They’ve sat together at three different Chiefs games, and Donna even shared a video of her and Taylor hugging to her Instagram on Oct. 2. The text over the video read, “Travis Kelce’s biggest fans ♥️.”

But Donna wasn’t always so willing to chat about Taylor and Travis. When asked about all the rumors on NBC’s TODAY show on Oct. 6, she said, “Every week it's like something new, like really? It truly feels like I'm in some kind of an alternate universe. It's just really, really strange, but it's fun. It's a great ride."

At the time, she said meeting Taylor was “OK,” but didn’t give many details. “It's fairly new, so I don't like to talk about it," she added. "It's just one of those things where you know, obviously everybody saw me. I was in the I was in the boxes with with her, and it's just another thing that's amped up my life."