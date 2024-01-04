Entering a world of pure imagination is the latest go-to in creating the life — and relationship — you want. There’s a reason Gen Z rebranded “fake it till you make it” to “being delulu is the solulu.” Now, the #manifestation hashtag has more than 49 billion views on TikTok. But it’s not just the normies who are using these principles to get what they want — things like lower rent and a boy to text them back. Celebrities are also manifesting to see their (admittedly more extravagant) dreams come true — from Travis Kelce landing a date with Taylor Swift to David Beckham claiming he’d marry Posh Spice before ever meeting her.

Obviously, manifesting a date with your celebrity crush is a lot easier when you are also someone’s celebrity crush. Still, these manifestation tips from big names like Tom Holland and Megan Fox are definitely worth exploring, even if your idea of an A-list infatuation is the hot barista at your local coffee shop.

Here are the three key tenets of the celebrity manifestation playbook.

1. Consult Outer Space.

Twitter: @tkelce

“The moon looks crazy tonight... Imma chill out here for a little and just visualize my success n vibe to the scenary,” Travis Kelce tweeted on Aug. 24, 2010. (A moment of silence for his spelling.) To save you a Google search: It was a full moon that night, a phase that invites in abundance — making it an ideal time for manifestation. Considering Kelce is considered by many to be one of the best tight ends in NFL history, it sounds like his “success” definitely came to fruition.

Kelce’s fascination with the cosmos doesn’t stop there. The ceiling of his Rolls-Royce is decorated with glowing stars that light up like a kid’s pair of Skechers — and occasionally, you can see a star shooting across the roof if you stare long enough and don’t mind the neck cramp. Explaining the detail to WSJ, Kelce quipped, “Make a wish. Dreams come true.” When asked about the quote later, Kelce clarified, “How do you think I manifest it all?”

“It all” probably refers to his relationship with Swift. From making her a friendship bracelet to talking about her coming to a Chiefs game, he spoke their romance into existence (more on that shortly) — evidently, with the help of some star power.

2. Vocalize Your Delusion.

Before dating Swift, Kelce spoke about the “Mastermind” singer often: gushing about her Eras Tour concert, publicizing his crush on his podcast, and inviting her to Arrowhead Stadium. As one fan commented on Kelce and Swift’s relationship, “he went to the tom holland school of manifestation.”

Holland famously manifested his relationship with Zendaya back in a 2017 interview for Spider-Man: Homecoming when he told a reporter that Zendaya was his celebrity crush. In 2021, Holland and Zendaya started dating, and they’ve been happily together ever since.

Kelce was not the first famous athlete to think his dream relationship into existence. David Beckham declared that he would marry Victoria Beckham while watching the Spice Girls’ video for “Say You’ll Be There” on TV — before ever meeting his now-wife. “See that one there? I’m going to marry that one. ... The Posh one. The one in the black dress,” Becks recalled in the couple’s Netflix doc. (Take this as your sign to never underestimate the power of a good LBD.)

3. Get Visualizing.

Beckham wasn’t the only one to manifest his romance. In November 2019, Posh herself told Ellen DeGeneres that she used “creative visualization” to marry David Beckham, who was her first celeb crush. (If “creative visualization” means thinking of Beckham’s buzz cut when daydreaming, then same.)

Visualization is actually a tried-and-true celeb manifestation strategy. (Not to mention, the #visualization hashtag on TikTok has more than 1.3 billion views.) Take it from Megan Fox: Sometimes, daydreaming about your future SO can literally call them into your life. “[Machine Gun Kelly is] literally my exact physical type that I’ve been manifesting since I was 4,” she told Glamour UK in April 2022.

“I’m also four years older than him. So, I think I made him,” Fox added, confusing the public at large and probably Freud’s ghost. “My thoughts and intentions grew him into the person that he is, who knows what he would’ve looked like or been like if it wasn’t for me.” (Of course, if you buy into their strategy, that means it can take more than 30 years of manifestation before you see the end result: a twin flame you’d want to drink blood from.)

Turns out, Fox’s other half was also visualizing their relationship. In 2021, MGK told GQ that he had a poster of her hanging in his bedroom as a teenager — and one of his friends remembered that MGK said he would marry her one day. (A moment of silence for all the other people who bought the same poster and told their friends the same thing.)

Take it from these celebs: It’s totally possible to manifest the love of your life by vibing out to the moon. Tom Holland, LMK if you’re still enrolling students for this year’s class.